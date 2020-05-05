Photo Flash: Shining a Light on the Dark Theatres of the West End

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

While West End theatres remain dark, photographer Troy David Johnston, who is normally employed in the wardrobe department at Wicked, is shining a spotlight on what remains of the usually bustling streets of London.

"With the closure of the West End theatres, I decided I needed something practical to do." says Johnston. "So I would take my camera with me when I went out cycling for my allowance of exercise time. And usually I was cycling through Central London. As I cycled through the quiet streets, I started taking pictures of our closed theatres."

Below, check out Troy's stunning, ongoing photo series, titled 'Going Dark'. To purchase prints or check out more of Troy's images, visit: https://troydavidjohnston.picfair.com/.



9 to 5 at the Savoy Theatre

& Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre

Barbican Centre

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre

Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Frozen at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre

Kunene And The King at the Ambassadors Theatre

The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre

Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre

Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre

Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre

Only Fools And Horses at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Shaftesbury Avenue

Six at the Arts Theatre

Tina at the Aldwych Theatre

Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre

Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre





