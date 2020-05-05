Photo Flash: Shining a Light on the Dark Theatres of the West End
While West End theatres remain dark, photographer Troy David Johnston, who is normally employed in the wardrobe department at Wicked, is shining a spotlight on what remains of the usually bustling streets of London.
"With the closure of the West End theatres, I decided I needed something practical to do." says Johnston. "So I would take my camera with me when I went out cycling for my allowance of exercise time. And usually I was cycling through Central London. As I cycled through the quiet streets, I started taking pictures of our closed theatres."
Below, check out Troy's stunning, ongoing photo series, titled 'Going Dark'. To purchase prints or check out more of Troy's images, visit: https://troydavidjohnston.picfair.com/.
9 to 5 at the Savoy Theatre
& Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre
The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre
The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre
Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Frozen at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre
Kunene And The King at the Ambassadors Theatre
The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre
Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre
Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre
Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre
Only Fools And Horses at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
Shaftesbury Avenue
Six at the Arts Theatre
Tina at the Aldwych Theatre
Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre
Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre
