Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, where guests enjoyed the theatrical show from their own vehicles or picnic tables.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with Broadway's longest running show, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! This one of a kind performance showed the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of The Phantom of the Opera recorded from the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from stars Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King) and Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), who brought this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.

See photos below!

Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis
Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis

Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Sasha Allen
Sasha Allen

Aaron Marcellus
Aaron Marcellus

Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs
Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs

Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel

Nick Rashad Burroughs, Lenesha Randolp, Aaron Marcellus
Nick Rashad Burroughs, Lenesha Randolp, Aaron Marcellus

Lenesha Randolph
Lenesha Randolph

Gerard Canocio Ana Carmela Ramirez Contramaestre
Gerard Canocio Ana Carmela Ramirez Contramaestre

Derrick Davis, Ali Ewoldt, Ryan Silverman,
Derrick Davis, Ali Ewoldt, Ryan Silverman,

Jordan Barowitz, Claudia Coger, Keith Dumanski
Jordan Barowitz, Claudia Coger, Keith Dumanski

Jeremy Shepard
Jeremy Shepard

Kendyl Ito
Kendyl Ito

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Imogen Lloyd Webber and the Phantom of the Opera Orchestra
Imogen Lloyd Webber and the Phantom of the Opera Orchestra

Imogen Lloyd Webber
Imogen Lloyd Webber

Luis Fernandez, Jeffrey Ball
Luis Fernandez, Jeffrey Ball

Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt and Kendyl Ito
Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt and Kendyl Ito

Ali Ewoldt, Julie James, Derrick Davis
Ali Ewoldt, Julie James, Derrick Davis

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis



