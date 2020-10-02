Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, where guests enjoyed the theatrical show from their own vehicles or picnic tables.
Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with Broadway's longest running show, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! This one of a kind performance showed the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of The Phantom of the Opera recorded from the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from stars Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King) and Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), who brought this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.
See photos below!
Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs
Nick Rashad Burroughs, Lenesha Randolp, Aaron Marcellus
Lenesha Randolph
Gerard Canocio Ana Carmela Ramirez Contramaestre
Derrick Davis, Ali Ewoldt, Ryan Silverman,
Jordan Barowitz, Claudia Coger, Keith Dumanski
Jeremy Shepard
Imogen Lloyd Webber and the Phantom of the Opera Orchestra
Luis Fernandez, Jeffrey Ball
Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt and Kendyl Ito
Ali Ewoldt, Julie James, Derrick Davis
More Hot Stories For You
-
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....
VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden
The international smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY opens at Ostgotateatern in Sweden this month....