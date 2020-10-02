Photo Flash: See Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More at Opening Night of Radial Park's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, where guests enjoyed the theatrical show from their own vehicles or picnic tables.

Radial Park at Hallets Point Play opened last night with Broadway's longest running show, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! This one of a kind performance showed the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of The Phantom of the Opera recorded from the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from stars Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King) and Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), who brought this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.

See photos below!

Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You