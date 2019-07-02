Photo Flash: Ryoko Yonekura Returns to the Cast of CHICAGO

Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura returned to Broadway's Chicago last night for a two week stint through July 14th.

Ryoko appears as Roxie Hart opposite Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amon Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Ryoko Yonekura originated the role of "Roxie Hart" in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008 and again in 2010. She then learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012, returning to the company and joined the US touring company in Japan in 2017. This marks her third stint in the Broadway company as Ms. Yonekura celebrates her 20th anniversary as an actress.

Following her run in New York, Ryoko Yonekura joins the Chicago U.S. national touring company, opposite Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly," in Japan for limited engagements in Osaka (August 1-4, 2019 at the Orix Theater) and in Tokyo (August 7-18, 2019 at the TOKYU THEATRE Orb).

From 2012 to 2017, Ms. Yonekura starred on the hit Japanese TV seriesDoctor X : Surgeon Michiko Daimon, for which she earned the Hashida Award. The show's 5th season became the most-watched TV series aired in 2017. Her other theater credits include Scarlet O'Hara in Gone With The Wind (Kazuo Kikuta Drama Award winner) and Motoko Haraguchi in Kurokawa no Techo. Her film and TV credits include Reiko Usagi inThe Negotiator, Matsuko Matsudaira in Nasake no Onna, Itsuki Takamura in Monster Parent, Nobuko Sawaguchi in Kaseifu wa Mita and Shoko Takanashi in Legal V and other. She played leading roles in all the above credits.

Ryoko Yonekura is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Photo Credit: Masahiro Noguchi





