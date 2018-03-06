THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Photo Flash: Olympian Broadway Debut Gone Right at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Mar. 6, 2018  

The 2018 Olympic Gold Medalists, US Curling Team champions attended the hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong and made their Broadway debut at their first ever Broadway show on Friday night.

During the pre-show when actors select audience volunteers to prepare the set for the performance, Olympians Tyler George and Matt Hamilton were escorted on stage. After first assisting with fixing the broken set, they were handed brooms to clean the stage by Akron Watson and ordered to "Sweep!". The Olympians burst into a spontaneous fit of curling to the roars of the audience who chanted "USA! USA" as leading lady Ashley Bryant awarded them with medals for their Broadway debut performance.

Following the show, the whole team went backstage to meet the cast and awarded them by putting their own authentic Olympic gold medals over the stars heads, making the actors Olympic dreams come true.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Photos by: Jeremy Daniel

The US Curling Team, winners of the 2018 Olympic Gold Medals!

Olympians Tyler George and Matt Hamilton with Akron Watson

Olympians Tyler George and Matt Hamilton with Akron Watson.

Ashley Bryant with Matt Hamilton and Tyler George

Ashley Bryant with Matt Hamilton and Tyler George

Olympians Tyler George and Matt Hamilton with Ashley Bryant and Akron Watson

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong with the US Olympic Curling Team

The US Curling TeamPhoto Flash: Olympian Broadway Debut Gone Right at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
US Olympic Curling Team, Amelia McClain and Ashley Bryant.

US Olympic Curling Team, Amelia McClain and Ashley Bryant.

