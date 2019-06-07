Photo Flash: New York Philharmonic Presents The World Premiere of PRISONER OF THE STATE

Last night Jaap van Zweden and the New York Philharmonic gave the World Premiere performance of David Lang's prisoner of the state - a fully staged reimagining of Beethoven's Fidelio, directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer. The program concludes the Orchestra's three-week Music of Conscience series, exploring how composers respond to the social and political issues of their times.



Watch highlights from opening night in these new photos, featuring soprano Julie Mathevet as The Assistant, tenor Alan Oke as The Governor, baritone Jarrett Ott as The Prisoner, bass-baritone Eric Owens as The Jailer, and the Men of the Concert Chorale of New York (Donald Nally, Chorus Master).



Two performances remain: tonight and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. For more information about prisoner of the state, click here.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee





