Photo Flash: National Dance Institute Celebrates The New Masters At Jacques' Art Nest Series

On Monday, May 13th, National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization that has transformed the lives of millions of public school children through the arts, hosted the spring installation of Jacques' Art Nest Series, titled The New Masters: 21st Century Choreographers at the NDI Center in Harlem.

Three well-known choreographers of today including Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler alongside Kyle Abraham and Jacqulyn Buglisi took center stage for a panel discussion moderated by Christopher d'Amboise and discussed their methods to choreography as well as their previous and current works. Video remarks were also included by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Following the panel, the audience was treated to live performances and videos choreographed by the guests of honor. Live performances included: an excerpt from The Runaway choreographed by Kyle Abraham and performed by NYC Ballet dancer Taylor Stanley; an interactive demonstration withAndy Blankenbuehler and dancers; Turf, a duet excerpt from ink, choreographed by Camille. A Brown; and Sospiri choreographed by Jacqulyn Buglisi.

As always, the evening included joyful and energetic performances by the children of National Dance Institute.

Jacques' Art Nest series is an intimate performance series, created and directed by Jacques d'Amboise, one of the finest classical dancers of our time. It is a home for exploration, creativity, and connections, where art and ideas are hatched, celebrated, and shared. Jacques created the quarterly series to bring together his contemporaries alongside the younger generation through an intimate one night only evening filled with music and dance at the NDI Center in Harlem.

