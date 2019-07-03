Photo Flash: Magician Criss Angel Begins His Broadway Residency!

Criss Angel took the stage for his IN RESIDENCE ON BROADWAY shows last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, Criss' passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW - THE MINDFREAK UNPLUGGED is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel's famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting.

Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You