Photo Flash: LET'S DO BROADWAY Welcomes Jelani Alladin, Denee Benton, Phylicia Rashad And More!

Let's Do Broadway! The Broadway League's multicultural influencer night was created with the mission of inspiring and engaging with thought leaders within the African American community on how Broadway can increase access and opportunities for diverse audiences.

See photos from the event below!

Hosted by Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen). Let's Do Broadway celebrates African American contributions to Broadway. Last night's event included a panel moderated by author and host Harriette Cole and featured Derrick Baskin (Ain't' Too Proud), Denée Benton (Hamilton), Lynn Nottage (the upcoming MJ The Musical) Phylicia Rashad (the upcoming Blue), and Paul Tazewell (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton).

The evening also included a preview of the 2019/2020 season and samples from local restaurants, including: B Squared, Fieldtrip, HH Bespoke Spirits, Le Gourmand NYC, LeeLee's Bakery, Melba's, Settepani, and Ruby's Vintage.

Event Sponsors were Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

The night concluded with a performance from John Krause and Khaila Wilcoxon from Hadestown.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You