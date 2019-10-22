Photo Flash: LET'S DO BROADWAY Welcomes Jelani Alladin, Denee Benton, Phylicia Rashad And More!
Let's Do Broadway! The Broadway League's multicultural influencer night was created with the mission of inspiring and engaging with thought leaders within the African American community on how Broadway can increase access and opportunities for diverse audiences.
See photos from the event below!
Hosted by Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen). Let's Do Broadway celebrates African American contributions to Broadway. Last night's event included a panel moderated by author and host Harriette Cole and featured Derrick Baskin (Ain't' Too Proud), Denée Benton (Hamilton), Lynn Nottage (the upcoming MJ The Musical) Phylicia Rashad (the upcoming Blue), and Paul Tazewell (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton).
The evening also included a preview of the 2019/2020 season and samples from local restaurants, including: B Squared, Fieldtrip, HH Bespoke Spirits, Le Gourmand NYC, LeeLee's Bakery, Melba's, Settepani, and Ruby's Vintage.
Event Sponsors were Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.
The night concluded with a performance from John Krause and Khaila Wilcoxon from Hadestown.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Aaliytha Stevens, Charlotte St. Martin, Stephen C. Byrd, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and Harriette Cole
Ain't Too Proud
B Squared Harlem
CBS's Maurice Dubois and wife Andrea
Charlotte St. Martin, Harriette Cole, Phylicia Rashad and Voza Rivers
Derrick Baskin, Harriette Cole, DenÃ©e Bneton, Paul Tazewell and Lynn Nottage
Disney on Broadway
Field Trip Restaurant
HH Bespoke Spirits
Khaila Wilcoxon and John Krause
Le Gourmand NYC
Lee Lee's Rugelach
Let's Do Broadway Guests
Melba's Restaurant Harlem
Phylicia Rashad and Derrick Baskin
Ruby's Vintage Harlem
Tina- The Tina Turner Musical
