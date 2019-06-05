Photo Flash: Kaufman Music Center 2019 Gala Raises More Than $863,728 For Music Education Programs

NYC's Kaufman Music Center, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through music education and performance, raised over $863,728 at its annual Gala on Monday, June 3, 2019. Held at Guastavino's, the event honored Kaufman Board President Cathy White O'Rourke, a distinguished business leader, classically trained pianist, and devoted advocate for music education; and The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund, a generous champion of education and the performing arts. The evening was hosted by WQXR Radio Personality Terrance McKnight and included performances by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Winner Caroline Shaw with the Attacca Quartet and students from Kaufman Music Center.

Proceeds benefit Kaufman Music Center's music education programs, which serve more than 4,000 children and teens annually. The Gala supports the music curriculum at Kaufman's K-12 public school that teaches music as a core subject (Special Music School/M. 859), provides schola! rships to underprivileged students at Manhattan's largest community arts school (Lucy Moses School) and creates opportunities for children in New York City's neediest schools to enjoy performances at Merkin Hall.

Kaufman Music Center's Executive Director, Kate Sheeran, says, "Music education opens doors and transforms lives. We are proud that Kaufman Music Center's forward-thinking music education and performance programs are educating and inspiring the artists and audiences of today and tomorrow."



Photo Credit: Christos Katsiaouni/ Gabriella Reubins



Kate Sheeran, Executive Director, Kaufman Music Center Bethany Millard, Vice President, Kaufman Music Center Board of Trustees Henry Kau

Rob Kapilow, What Makes It Great? series host, composer, conductor and NPR and PBS music commentator Cathy White O?Rourke, 2019 Gala Ho

Cathy White O?Rourke, 2019 Gala Honoree & President, Kaufman Music Center Board of Trustees Caroline Shaw, vocalist, violinist, composer,

Kate Sheeran, Executive Director, Kaufman Music Center Tracy Beckerman, author of the syndicated newspaper column Lost in Suburbia and

Kaufman Music Center 2019 Gala: Amy Schroeder, violinist, Attacca Quartet Caroline Shaw, vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer, and youngest ever winner of the Puli

Terrance McKnight, WQXR Radio personality Caroline Shaw, vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer, and youngest ever winner of the Pu

Terrance McKnight, WQXR Radio personality Bethany Millard, Vice President, Kaufman Music Center Board of Trustees Dennis Lee and Orli Shaham, pianist





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You