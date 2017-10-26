Photo Flash: Jonathan Groff, Caissie Levy, Will Swenson and More 'Got Life' at The Public's HAIR Benefit

Oct. 26, 2017  

Last night, The Public Theater celebrated the 50th Anniversary of HAIR, the American tribal love-rock musical that originally opened at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street. The one-night-only benefit performance, directed by Diane Paulus, took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. BroadwayWorld has photos from the show and after-party below!

Attendees included James Rado, who wrote the original book and lyrics, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Public Theater Executive Director Patrick Willingham, Bernard Gersten, and Daniel Sullivan. Last night's HAIR tribe included Jonathan Groff, Will Swenson, Caissie Levy, Kacie Sheik, Jeannette Bayardelle, Ato Blankson-Wood, Steel Burkhardt, Allison Case, Lauren Elder, Anthony Hollock, Kaitlin Kiyan, Andrew Kober, Megan Lawrence, Nicole Lewis, Anastacia McCleskey, John Moauro, Darius Nichols, Brandon Pearson, Megan Reinking, Paris Remillard, Bryce Ryness, Saycon Sengbloh, Hannah Shankman, Maya Sharpe, and Tommar Wilson.

The Public Theater celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary musical HAIR, which first premiered at The Public in 1967. With book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni, and music by Galt MacDermot, the anniversary evening was directed by Diane Paulus, who directed the 2009 Tony Award-winning revival. The show features original company members of the Free Shakespeare in the Park production and recent Tony Award-winning revival. After Free Shakespeare in the Park was firmly established in its permanent home at the Delacorte Theater in 1962, Joseph Papp turned his attention to expanding the theater's scope to produce contemporary writers alongside the great works of William Shakespeare. In October of 1967, Papp first opened the doors to The Public's downtown theatrical home on Astor Place with a revolutionary new musical, HAIR.

Photo Credits: Joan Marcus (concert photos); Anton Martynov & David Nichola and Simon Leuthi (party photos)

Jeannette Bayardelle (center) and the HAIR company

Jeannette Bayardelle (center) and the HAIR company

Will Swenson (center) and the HAIR company

Darius Nichols (Center) and the HAIR company

Caissie Levy (center) and the HAIR company

The Hair Tribe

Jonathan Groff (center) and the HAIR company

Caissie Levy and Jonathan Groff

Bryce Ryness, Tommar Wilson, and Will Swenson

Allison Case

Will Swenson, Caissie Levy, and Jeannette Bayardelle (center) and the HAIR company

New York City First Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris, Gordon Davis, Public Theater Executive Director Patrick Willingham and Teresa Tsai

Cora Cahan, Gail Papp, and Bernard Gersten

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Hair creator James Rado, and Hair tribe member Ato Blankson-Wood

Hair tribe member Darius Nichols and Hair director Diane Paulus

Hair Tribe members Ato Blankson-Wood, Diane Paulus, Lauren Elder, Brandon Pearson, Anthony Hollock, and Kaitlin Kyan

Public Theater Associate Artistic Director Mandy Hackett, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, and Diane Paulus

Hair tribe members Will Swenson, Kacie Sheik, and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis

Hair tribe members Caissie Levy, Allison Case, Megan Reinking, and director Diane Paulus

Hair tribe member Bryce Ryness and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis


