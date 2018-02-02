Photo Flash: Inside Signature Theatre's AT HOME AT THE ZOO Starring Robert Sean Leonard, Katie Finneran, and Paul Sparks

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's memorial production of Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo. Check out the photos below!

The new production of Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story honors Legacy Playwright Edward Albee, who passed away in 2016. The production runs January 30 - March 11, 2018 with a Wednesday, February 21 opening night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). In act one, Homelife, we see Peter and his wife Ann in their Upper East Side apartment; in the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park. With jolts of brutality and Albee's signature dark humor, this seminal play explores both the love and the cruelty that we inflict on each other every day.

The cast includes two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off, Promises, Promises), Tony Award-winner Robert Sean Leonard (The Invention of Love, "House"), Emmy Award-nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards," "Boardwalk Empire").

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

