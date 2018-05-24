Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

This Ain't No Disco is now in rehearsal prepping for their run June 29 - August 12, 2018 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater. Get a first look at the company below!

Set against the grit, the garbage strikes and the graffiti of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco tells the story of drifters and dreamers searching for their place in the night world of Studio 54 and Mudd Club. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, every decision is fateful in a city where one's fate can turn on a dime bag

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (The Mad Ones at 59E59 Theatre), Will Connolly (After The Blast at LCT3), Eddie Cooper (The New World at Bucks County Playhouse), Tony D'Alelio (Off-Broadway debut), Lulu Fall (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Hannah Florence (Paramour: A Cirque du Soleil Musical), Antwayn Hopper (Hair), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd at The Barrow Street Theatre), Krystal Mackie (Off-Broadway debut), Trevor McQueen (Annie Get Your Gun), Nicole Medoro (The Illusionists Live on Broadway), Ian Paget (A Chorus Line at The Muny Theatre), Theo Stockman (American Pyscho), Samantha Marie Ware (Hamilton in Chicago), and Antonio Watson ("Blue Bloods").

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You