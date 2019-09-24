Photo Flash: Harry Connick Jr. Hosts Screening of JUDY with Renée Zellweger

Last night, Harry Connick Jr. hosted an intimate screening of JUDY at CROSBY ST. HOTEL for stars Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Rupert Goold, the Broadway luminaries in attendance included Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller, Amber Gray, Rosie Perez, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Adam Kantor, Michael Urie, Paula Wagner, Michael Benjamin Washington, Celia Weston and Brian Hutchison.

Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the upcoming film JUDY. The film takes place in Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at THE TALK of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer."

Directed by Rupert Goold, JUDY also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon. Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment will release JUDY in theaters September 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You