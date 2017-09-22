Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Anthony Ramos Guests on WILL & GRACE Premiere

HAMILTON's Anthony Ramos will guest star as 'Tony' on the series premiere of NBC's WILL & GRACE entitled 'After 11 Years.' In the episode, airing Thursday, September 28th at 9:30 pm/ET on NBC, we pick up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) 11 years since we last saw them. Will and Grace both falter when their political beliefs are put to the test. Jack and Karen help Will and Grace hide their secret shame from each other, but the truth finally comes out. Check out a first look below!

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut in the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in HAMILTON.

About WILL & GRACE: A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Photos by: Chris Haston/NBC

Related Articles