Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for the 10th Annual Jimmy Awards!

Jun. 25, 2018  

Tonight's the night! A record 80 high school students from across America will take part in the Jimmy Awards, to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony. Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti will host the presentation which will take place at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Before the big night, go behind the scenes of rehearsals, meet this year's inspiring teachers, check in with past winners, and get the scoop on this year's event with guest bloggers Riley Thad Young and Amelia Beckham.

Check out photos of the nominees in rehearsals below!

Photo Credit: Henry McGee/NHSMTA

Nominees in Times Square

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

Jimmy Awards nominees

