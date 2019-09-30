Photo Flash: Go Behind the Scenes of BC/EFA's Broadway Flea Market with the Stars!
From theatrical treasures to selfies with stars, from exclusive auction experiences to coveted signed show posters and Playbills, there was something special for every Broadway fan at the 33rd annual edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction last weekend. The biggest day for Broadway fans, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, raised $870,167.
The day featured 56 tables, 62 of Broadway's brightest stars and 219 live and silent auction items.
Fans and collectors hunted for unique theatrical treasures from tables representing Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, theatre owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs.
In addition to exploring the sea of treasures at the tables and auctions, fans met their favorite Broadway stars at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth, which raised $28,540.
The Broadway favorites who appeared at the table included Krystina Alabado, John Behlmann, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman,Dave Thomas Brown, Danny Burstein, Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper,Gavin Creel, Paige Davis, Ariana DeBose, André De Shields, Raúl Esparza, Mark Evans, Kim Exum, Andrew Barth Feldman,Santino Fontana, Bradley Gibson, Clinton Greenspan, Andy Grotelueschen, James Harkness, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Arielle Jacobs, Jorrel Javier, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Derek Klena, Leslie Kritzer, Marc Kudisch, Telly Leung,Dawnn Lewis, Alison Luff, Chris McCarrell, Rob McClure, Michael McCormick, Patti Murin, Bebe Neuwirth, Eva Noblezada,Patrick Page, Reneé Rapp, Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Reg Rogers, Austin Scott, Kyle Selig, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Ethan Slater, James Snyder, Jordin Sparks, Elizabeth Stanley, Sarah Stiles, Kristin Stokes, Cody Jamison Strand, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Adrienne Walker and Adrienne Warren.
Below, we're taking you to the autograph tables, for a behind the scenes look at the big day!
Photo Credit: Monica Simoes
Telly Leung and Clinton Greenspan
Sophia Anne Caruso and Kerry Butler
Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen
Reg Rogers, John Behlmann, Lilli Cooper
Patti Murin, Kathleen Chalfant, Telly Leung
Mark Evans, Jordin Sparks, Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Kyle Selig, Grey Henson, Patti Murin
Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell
Kim Exum, Dave Thomas Brown, Cody Jamison Strand
Kaley Ann Voorhees, James Snyder
James Harkness, Lisa Brescia, Andrew Barth Feldman
Danny Burstein, Bebe Neuwirth, Michael McCormick
Brandon Uranowitz, Gavin Creel
Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Warren, Sophia Anne Caruso
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlej... (read more)
VIDEO: Alice Ripley Stars In North Shore Music Theatres's SUNSET BOULEVARD
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET... (read more)
Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic down... (read more)
VIDEO: Woman Singing Opera in LA Train Station Goes Viral
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
The 10 Best Restaurant/Bars to Grab Post-Show Drinks in NYC
There is no better way to wind down from an evening of Broadway, than with a post-show drink. Where should you go to raise a glass? Check our our pick... (read more)
Photos: Harpies and Minotaurs and Gorgons, Oh My! Inside THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Broadway
Get a first look at The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel w... (read more)