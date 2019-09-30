Photo Flash: Go Behind the Scenes of BC/EFA's Broadway Flea Market with the Stars!

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

From theatrical treasures to selfies with stars, from exclusive auction experiences to coveted signed show posters and Playbills, there was something special for every Broadway fan at the 33rd annual edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction last weekend. The biggest day for Broadway fans, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, raised $870,167.

The day featured 56 tables, 62 of Broadway's brightest stars and 219 live and silent auction items.

Fans and collectors hunted for unique theatrical treasures from tables representing Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, theatre owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs.

In addition to exploring the sea of treasures at the tables and auctions, fans met their favorite Broadway stars at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth, which raised $28,540.

The Broadway favorites who appeared at the table included Krystina Alabado, John Behlmann, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman,Dave Thomas Brown, Danny Burstein, Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper,Gavin Creel, Paige Davis, Ariana DeBose, André De Shields, Raúl Esparza, Mark Evans, Kim Exum, Andrew Barth Feldman,Santino Fontana, Bradley Gibson, Clinton Greenspan, Andy Grotelueschen, James Harkness, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Arielle Jacobs, Jorrel Javier, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Derek Klena, Leslie Kritzer, Marc Kudisch, Telly Leung,Dawnn Lewis, Alison Luff, Chris McCarrell, Rob McClure, Michael McCormick, Patti Murin, Bebe Neuwirth, Eva Noblezada,Patrick Page, Reneé Rapp, Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Reg Rogers, Austin Scott, Kyle Selig, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Ethan Slater, James Snyder, Jordin Sparks, Elizabeth Stanley, Sarah Stiles, Kristin Stokes, Cody Jamison Strand, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Adrienne Walker and Adrienne Warren.

Below, we're taking you to the autograph tables, for a behind the scenes look at the big day!

