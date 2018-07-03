Photo Flash: Get A First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Kennedy Center

The Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations is now on stage at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts! We have a first look at all new production photos below!

The five-week Kennedy Center engagement follows the production's critically acclaimed, record-breaking world premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest- grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history.

With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was A Rolling Stone."

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, the production is now on stage through July 22, 2018.

Ain't Too Proud is a new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

