Photo Flash: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Production of FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL

The pre-Broadway production of new musical "Fly More Than You Fall" will be presented from Sept. 12 to 28, 2019 in advance of its intended Broadway bow. Get a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Book and lyrics for "Fly More Than You Fall" are by Eric Holmes ("Smash," "The Good Fight," "Evil"), with music and lyrics by national entertainer and recording artist Nat Zegree. The production will be directed and choreographed by Broadway's Jeff Whiting ("Bullets Over Broadway," "Big Fish," "The Scottsboro Boys") and produced by the Tony Award-winning producing team of Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky ("Moulin Rouge," "Jagged Little Pill," "Angels in America").

When 14-year-old Malia (Sony recording artist and YouTube star Lexi Walker) learns the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis, her life begins to unravel. Crippled by grief, she draws from the curative well of her own creativity and strength to cope and eventually thrive. Malia creates an extraordinary story that parallels her real life and is populated by fantastical characters who provide solace, hope and strength as she navigates a new reality with her parents (Equity performers Jennifer Fouche and Thom Miller). With soaring original music and powerful lyrics, this moving contemporary story will break your heart and heal it again.

Additional cast members include Utah actors Autumn Best, Jason Bowman, McCall Hope Brainard, Lyza Bull, Joseph Campbell, Josh Durfey, Seth Foster, Tyler Fox, Abby Higbee, Levi Hopkins, Chloe Galli King, Tianna Maxwell, Cairo McGhee, Malia Nutter, Rachael Peel, Preston Smith and Bennett Allen Wood.

