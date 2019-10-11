Photo Flash: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at TUTS

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) presents Spring Awakening!

Leading off the cast are Sophia Introna as "Wendla," Wonza Johnson as "Melchior," and Nathan Salstone as "Moritz". Joining them are Austin Colburn as "Otto," Blake Jackson as "Hanschen," Brian Mathis as "The Adult Men," Liz Mikel as "The Adult Women," Ana Yi Puig as "Anna," Juliette Redden as "Martha," Grayson Samuels as "Georg," Raven Justine Troup as "Ilse," Alex Vinh as "Ernst," Zachary J. Willis as "Ensemble," and Katja Rivera Yanko as "Thea".

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

Spring Awakening is directed by Taibi Magar and will be choreographed by Marlana Doyle. They are joined by Music Director, Alex Navarro; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Jen Caprio; Lighting Designer, Bradley King; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper and Wig Designer, J. Jared Janas. Casting for Spring Awakening is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

When it debuted on Broadway, Spring Awakening offered a raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt, shattering expectations of what musical theatre can be. The show earned eight Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Musical. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1891 expressionist play of the same name and featuring an electrifying alt-rock score, Spring Awakening follows a group of adolescents as they navigate their journey into adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

Spring Awakening runs October 8 through 20 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.





