Photo Flash: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at TUTS

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) presents Spring Awakening!

Leading off the cast are Sophia Introna as "Wendla," Wonza Johnson as "Melchior," and Nathan Salstone as "Moritz". Joining them are Austin Colburn as "Otto," Blake Jackson as "Hanschen," Brian Mathis as "The Adult Men," Liz Mikel as "The Adult Women," Ana Yi Puig as "Anna," Juliette Redden as "Martha," Grayson Samuels as "Georg," Raven Justine Troup as "Ilse," Alex Vinh as "Ernst," Zachary J. Willis as "Ensemble," and Katja Rivera Yanko as "Thea".

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

Spring Awakening is directed by Taibi Magar and will be choreographed by Marlana Doyle. They are joined by Music Director, Alex Navarro; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Jen Caprio; Lighting Designer, Bradley King; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper and Wig Designer, J. Jared Janas. Casting for Spring Awakening is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

When it debuted on Broadway, Spring Awakening offered a raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt, shattering expectations of what musical theatre can be. The show earned eight Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Musical. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1891 expressionist play of the same name and featuring an electrifying alt-rock score, Spring Awakening follows a group of adolescents as they navigate their journey into adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

Spring Awakening runs October 8 through 20 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

Sophia Introna

Sophia Introna and Liz Mikel

Liz Mikel and cast

Ana Yi Puig, Katja Rivera Manko, Sophia Introna, Juliette Redden, and Raven Justine Troup

Wonza Johnson, Nathan Salstone, Brian Mathis, and cast

Wonza Johnson, Nathan Salstone, Brian Mathis, and cast

Wonza Johnson, Nathan Salstone, and cast

Wonza Johnson and cast

Wonza Johnson, Nathan Salstone, and cast

Nathan Salstone and cast

Grayson Samuels and cast

Cast

Grayson Samuels, Alex Vinh, Andrew Colburn, Blake Jackson, and Nathan Salstone

Grayson Samuels, Nathan Salstone, Wonza Johnson, Alex Vinh, Andrew Colburn, and Blake Jackson

Ana Yi Puig, Juliette Redden, Katja Rivera Manko, and Sophia Introna

Ana Yi Puig, Juliette Redden, Katja Rivera Manko, and Sophia Introna

Wonza Johnson

Wonza Johnson and Nathan Salstone

Wonza Johnson and cast

Sophia Introna and Wonza Johnson

Sophia Introna and Wonza Johnson

Wonza Johnson and Nathan Salstone

Juliette Redden and Raven Justine Troup

Juliette Redden and Raven Justine Troup

Brian Mathis and Nathan Salstone

Nathan Salstone

Nathan Salstone and cast

Alex Vinh, Nathan Salstone, Blake Jackson, and Andrew Colburn

Nathan Salstone, Liz Mikel, and cast

Cast

Nathan Salstone and Raven Justine Troup

Nathan Salstone and Raven Justine Troup

Wonza Johnson and cast

Wonza Johnson, Brian Mathis, and Liz Mikel

Cast

Cast

Blake Jackson, Andrew Colburn, Grayson Samuels, and cast

Cast

Blake Jackson and Alex Vinh

Blake Jackson and Alex Vinh

Ana Yi Puig, Raven Justine Troup, Juliette Redden, and Katja Rivera Yanko

Nathan Salstone, Wonza Johnson, and Sophia Introna

Nathan Salstone, Wonza Johnson, and Sophia Introna



