Photo Flash: First Look at Encores! 2020 Season Opener- MACK & MABEL!
Performances are underway for the New York City Center Encores! first show of the 2020 season- Mack & Mabel, running for seven performances February 19-23. Led by Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles, the production will also star Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).
A love letter to the silent film era, Mack & Mabel tells the story of Mack Sennett (Sills) and his first great discovery and muse, the comedienne Mabel Normand (Socha). Mack makes Mabel a star, but Mack's insatiable drive to succeed coupled with Mabel's natural vulnerability-the key to her audience appeal-turns their love affair into a high wire act with no net.
The long-cherished score by Jerry Herman includes standards "Time Heals Everything" and "I Won't Send Roses," as well as numbers like "Look What Happened to Mabel" and "Movies Were Movies"-performed by Sills and Socha in Hey, Look Me Over! as part of the Encores! 2018 season-which showcase the sunny, irresistible melodies for which the composer of Hello, Dolly! and Mame is so justly celebrated. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with Encores! Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra, Mack & Mabel is dedicated to the memory of Jerry Herman.
Check out shots of the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Alexandra Socha and Douglas Sills
Alexandra Socha and Douglas Sills and cast
Cast of Mack & Mabel
Cast of Mack & Mabel
Douglas Sills and Ben Fankhauser
Evan Kasprzak, Alexandra Socha
Lilli Cooper and Cast
Major Attaway and Cast
Michael Berresse and Cast
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?' In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)