Photo Flash: FALSETTOS National Tour Stops At The Ahmanson Theatre!

Apr. 18, 2019  

Falsettos on tour moved into Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre this week! Check out photos of the tight-knit family celebrating their opening night below, alongside the show's co-creator and director James Lapine, and Broadway cast member, Tracie Thoms!

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Tickets for "Falsettos" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at
www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, or by visiting the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $145 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

The cast of FALSETTOS

Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs, Eden Espinosa, James Lapine and Nick Adams

Bryonha Marie Parham, Tracie Thoms, Eden Espinosa and Audrey Cardwell

Eden Espinosa, Spencer Liff and Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs and Eden Espinosa

Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Tracie Thoms and James Lapine

Bryonha Marie Parham and Tracie Thoms

Max von Essen and Tracie Thoms


Max von Essen and Nick Adams

James Lapine and Spencer Liff

Nick Blaemire and Spencer Liff

Jonah Mussolino, Spencer Liff and Thatcher Jacobs

James Lapine and Jonah Mussolino

Tracie Thoms and Eden Espinosa

James Lapine and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker

James Lapine and Nick Adams

Bryonha Marie Parham, James Lapine and Audrey Cardwell

Max von Essen, Jonah Mussolino, Bryonha Marie Parham, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Eden Espinosa and Nick Adams

Jonah Mussolino


Nick Blaemire

Audrey Cardwell

Eden Espinosa

Bryonha Marie Parham

Nick Adams

Max von Essen Photo Flash: FALSETTOS National Tour Stops At The Ahmanson Theatre!

Jonah Mussolino, Thatcher Jacobs

James Lapine

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Tracie Thoms


Emma Hunton

Josh Canfield


Auli'i Cravalho

Melissa Manchester and actor Keala Settle



