Photo Flash: FALSETTOS National Tour Stops At The Ahmanson Theatre!

Falsettos on tour moved into Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre this week! Check out photos of the tight-knit family celebrating their opening night below, alongside the show's co-creator and director James Lapine, and Broadway cast member, Tracie Thoms!

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

The cast of FALSETTOS



Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs, Eden Espinosa, James Lapine and Nick Adams



Bryonha Marie Parham, Tracie Thoms, Eden Espinosa and Audrey Cardwell



Eden Espinosa, Spencer Liff and Max von Essen and Nick Adams



Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs and Eden Espinosa



Max von Essen and Nick Adams



Tracie Thoms and James Lapine



Bryonha Marie Parham and Tracie Thoms



Max von Essen and Tracie Thoms





Max von Essen and Nick Adams



James Lapine and Spencer Liff



Nick Blaemire and Spencer Liff



Jonah Mussolino, Spencer Liff and Thatcher Jacobs



James Lapine and Jonah Mussolino



Tracie Thoms and Eden Espinosa



James Lapine and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker



James Lapine and Nick Adams



Bryonha Marie Parham, James Lapine and Audrey Cardwell



Max von Essen, Jonah Mussolino, Bryonha Marie Parham, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Eden Espinosa and Nick Adams



Jonah Mussolino





Nick Blaemire



Audrey Cardwell



Eden Espinosa



Bryonha Marie Parham



Nick Adams



Max von Essen

Jonah Mussolino, Thatcher Jacobs



James Lapine





Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Tracie Thoms





Emma Hunton



Josh Canfield





Auli'i Cravalho



Melissa Manchester and actor Keala Settle