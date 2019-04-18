Photo Flash: FALSETTOS National Tour Stops At The Ahmanson Theatre!
Falsettos on tour moved into Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre this week! Check out photos of the tight-knit family celebrating their opening night below, alongside the show's co-creator and director James Lapine, and Broadway cast member, Tracie Thoms!
The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.
FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.
Tickets for "Falsettos" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at
www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, or by visiting the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $145 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
The cast of FALSETTOS
Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs, Eden Espinosa, James Lapine and Nick Adams
Bryonha Marie Parham, Tracie Thoms, Eden Espinosa and Audrey Cardwell
Eden Espinosa, Spencer Liff and Max von Essen and Nick Adams
Nick Blaemire, Thatcher Jacobs and Eden Espinosa
Bryonha Marie Parham and Tracie Thoms
Max von Essen and Tracie Thoms
Nick Blaemire and Spencer Liff
Jonah Mussolino, Spencer Liff and Thatcher Jacobs
James Lapine and Jonah Mussolino
Tracie Thoms and Eden Espinosa
James Lapine and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker
Bryonha Marie Parham, James Lapine and Audrey Cardwell
Max von Essen, Jonah Mussolino, Bryonha Marie Parham, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Eden Espinosa and Nick Adams
Jonah Mussolino, Thatcher Jacobs
James Lapine
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Melissa Manchester and actor Keala Settle