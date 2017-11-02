Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center

Nov. 2, 2017  

Kaufman Music Center's annual Broadway Close Up series at Merkin Concert Hall gives theater fans a new perspective on the shows and songs they love, plus a sneak peek at some of the best new musicals headed to New York theaters.

Compelling performances along with eye-opening interviews with theater writers and composers illuminating the creative process have made the series a must-see for New York's most serious and knowledgeable theater fans.

On October 30th, producer and Encores! series Artistic Director Jack Viertel delved into the fascinating history of Broadway storytelling and the recipe for Broadway success with Broadway Close Up: The Secret Life of the American Musical.

BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center
Karen Ziemba and Emily Skinner

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center
The cast of Kaufman Music Center's "Broadway Close Up: The Secret Life of the American Musical"

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center
Jack Viertel and Sean Hartley

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center
Shavey Brown and Allison Blackwell

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center
Daniel Plimpton, Michael Halling, David Garrison and Shavey Brown

Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Come to Broadway This Spring with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More!
  • Breaking: MOULIN ROUGE Will Re-Open Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Before Heading to Broadway!
  • Breaking: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Lead Developmental Lab for MOULIN ROUGE! Musical
  • Kelli Berglund, James Snyder and Harrison White Complete Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE Panto in L.A.
  • Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'
  • Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Advance at Age 14; Spacey Responds

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com