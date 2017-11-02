Photo Flash: Emily Skinner, Karen Ziemba and More in 'BROADWAY CLOSE UP' at Kaufman Music Center

Kaufman Music Center's annual Broadway Close Up series at Merkin Concert Hall gives theater fans a new perspective on the shows and songs they love, plus a sneak peek at some of the best new musicals headed to New York theaters.

Compelling performances along with eye-opening interviews with theater writers and composers illuminating the creative process have made the series a must-see for New York's most serious and knowledgeable theater fans.

On October 30th, producer and Encores! series Artistic Director Jack Viertel delved into the fascinating history of Broadway storytelling and the recipe for Broadway success with Broadway Close Up: The Secret Life of the American Musical.

BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!



Karen Ziemba and Emily Skinner



The cast of Kaufman Music Center's "Broadway Close Up: The Secret Life of the American Musical"



Jack Viertel and Sean Hartley



Shavey Brown and Allison Blackwell



Daniel Plimpton, Michael Halling, David Garrison and Shavey Brown