Photo Flash: Chita Rivera, Jessie Mueller, Christy Altomare and More Sing for the Art Attack Foundation at Birdland

Dec. 6, 2017  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented Broadway stars Chita Rivera, Jessie Mueller, Christy Altomare, Anika Larsen and more in "An Evening of Song," benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!

Also appearing onstage were Lawrence O'Keefe, Rob Rokicki, Max Vernon, Lynne Shankle, Michael Patrick Walker, Steve Marzullo, Julie Foldesi, Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, Cast Party host Jim Caruso, and talented singers Chris McCarrel, Sally Wilfert, Bonnie Milligan, Malcolm Callendar, and Anthony Garcia.

The evening was produced by Michael Croiter, Yael Silver and Dan Watt, with musical accompaniment by Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Joe Choroszewski on drums.

The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photos by Kevin Alvey


