Photo Flash: Chita Rivera, Jessie Mueller, Christy Altomare and More Sing for the Art Attack Foundation at Birdland
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented Broadway stars Chita Rivera, Jessie Mueller, Christy Altomare, Anika Larsen and more in "An Evening of Song," benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!
Also appearing onstage were Lawrence O'Keefe, Rob Rokicki, Max Vernon, Lynne Shankle, Michael Patrick Walker, Steve Marzullo, Julie Foldesi, Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, Cast Party host Jim Caruso, and talented singers Chris McCarrel, Sally Wilfert, Bonnie Milligan, Malcolm Callendar, and Anthony Garcia.
The evening was produced by Michael Croiter, Yael Silver and Dan Watt, with musical accompaniment by Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Joe Choroszewski on drums.
The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Cristy Altomare
Ben Vernon
Anika Larsen
Alexander Mendoza and Stephanie Rothenberg
Mary Ann McSweeney and Joe Choroszewski
Malcolm Callendar and Anthony Garcia
Lawrence O'Keefe
Lawrence O'Keefe
Chita Rivera and Jessie Mueller
Cristy Altomare
Cristy Altomare, Lynne Shankel, Dan Watt and Bonnie Milligan
Christy Altomare and Jim Caruso
Christy Altomare, Anika Larsen, Marcy Heisler, Sally Wilfert and Lynne Shankel
The cast
Ben Engle, Christy Altomare and Nick Adams
Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler
Anika Larsen and Freddie Maxwell
Michael Patrick Walker, Zina Goldrich, Michael Croiter and Steve Marzullo
Michael Patrick Walker, Stephanie Rothenberg and Alexander Mendoza
Malcolm Callendar, Chita Rivera and Anthony Garcia