Photo Flash: Check Out Brand New Production Photos from A BRONX TALE - Now Starring Adam Kaplan

Take a look at all new production photos from A Bronx Tale, now starring Adam Kaplan!

A BRONX TALE currently stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Will Coombs (Matilda The Musical national tour) as Young Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Michelle Aravena, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell,Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Kaleigh Cronin, Sam Edgerly, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth,Shannon Mullen, Jonah Mussolino as the Young Calogero alternate, Robert Neary, Dominic Nolfi, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Cary Tedder, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design; William Ivey Long (costume design); Howell Binkley (lighting design); Gareth Owen (sound design); Paul Huntley (hair and wig design); Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design); Tara Rubin Casting (casting); and Robert Westley (fight coordinator). Music Supervision and Arrangements are byRon Melrose, Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

