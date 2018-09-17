Photo Flash: Andrew Rannells, Mandy Patinkin and More Attend Showtime's Pre-Emmys Celebration

On Sunday, September 16, Showtime Networks hosted a privation celebration for the 2018 EMMY nominees at the Chateau Marmont.

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on NBC. Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts. The 70th Emmy Awards will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).

Photo: Eric Charbonneau and Blair Raughley/SHOWTIME

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You