Photo Flash: Andrew Rannells, Mandy Patinkin and More Attend Showtime's Pre-Emmys Celebration

Sep. 17, 2018  

On Sunday, September 16, Showtime Networks hosted a privation celebration for the 2018 EMMY nominees at the Chateau Marmont.

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on NBC. Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che will serve as co-hosts. The 70th Emmy Awards will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).

Photo: Eric Charbonneau and Blair Raughley/SHOWTIME

William H. Macy, Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

Lucy Hale pictured at Showtime's Emmy Eve

David Nicholls

Kim Dickens

Leisha Hailey

Katherine Moennig

Felicity Huffman

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

William H. Macy

Kim Dickens, Katherine Moennig, Andrew Rannells and Leisha Hailey

Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey pictured at Showtime's Emmy Eve

Kim Dickens

Andrew Rannells

Lucy Hale

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

Ana de la Reguera

Sosie Bacon and Kevin Bacon

Jimmy Jean-Louis

Skeet Ulrich

Ever Carradine

Rachael Dillon Fried and R.J. Fried pictured at Showtime's Emmy Eve

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Kerris Dorsey

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert

Kyle MacLachlan

Katherine McNamara

Eddie Perez and Kelley Flynn

Kumari

Richard Flood

Alyssa Milano and Dave Bugliari

Casey Wilson

Johnny Galecki and guest

Andrew Rannells and Don Cheadle

Kevin Pollak and Kevin Bacon

William H. Macy and Mandy Patinkin

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber

Ben Schwartz, Jillian Bell and Don Cheadle

Sosie Bacon and Kevin Bacon

Emma Rose Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky

Emma Rose Kenney

Kerris Dorsey and Emma Rose Kenney

Jenny Licht and Chris Licht

Shanola Hampton

Kevin Bacon and Sosie Bacon

Ben Schwartz and Jillian Bell

Stephanie Corneliussen

MÃ¤dchen Amick

Bethany Joy Lenz

Don Cheadle

Tichina Arnold and Ali LeRoi

Naomi Grossman

Edward St. Aubyn and Rachael Horovitz

Shanola Hampton and Crystal Dickinson

Crystal Dickinson

Ali LeRoi, Tichina Arnold, Daren Dukes, Shanola Hampton, Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden

Kevin Bacon and David Nevins

David Nevins and Don Cheadle

Benedict Cumberbatch, David Nevins and Stephen Colbert

Ben Stiller and David Nevins

William H. Macy, Mandy Patinkin and David Nevins

