Photo Flash: Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits SCHOOL OF ROCK on Tour in Columbus

Andrew Lloyd Webber visited the cast of the National Tour of School of Rock - The Musical last weekend while the show was in Columbus, OH. The entire company was thrilled to rock out with the theater icon backstage. Check out a photo below!

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor.

School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musicalalso won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

For more about the tour, visit ustour.SchoolOfRockTheMusical.com.



Andrew Lloyd Webber with the touring company of SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL in Columbus, Ohio.

