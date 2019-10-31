Photo Flash: AIN'T TOO PROUD Celebrates Otis Williams' Birthday!

There was a celebration at the Imperial Theatre earlier this week as the company of Ain't Too Proud came together to celebrate the man behind the story, Otis Willimas. Otis, one of the founding members of the Temptations, turned 78 years old. Check out photos from the festivities below!

Ain't Too Proud, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a book by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.





