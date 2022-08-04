Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: First Look at Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN

The new film will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Netflix has shared a first look at Tony winner Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in George C. Wolfe's upcoming film, Rustin.

Set to be released on Netflix in 2023, Rustin tells the story of the brilliant civil rights mastermind behind 1963's March On Washington; an openly gay Black man whose influential work as an activist altered the course of history.

The new film will also star Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, and Kevin Mambo.

Bayard Rustin, the brilliant strategist behind 1963's momentous March On Washington and close advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr., dedicated his life to the tireless quest for racial equality, human rights, and worldwide democracy. But as an openly gay Black man, he was all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, Rustin illuminates the life of this unsung hero, a man whose influential work as an activist changed the course of history. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis.

RUSTIN is executive produced by Higher Ground's Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott. Producers are Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis.

Check out the new photo here:

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin


