Photo Flash: Tina Fey, Zac Posen & Rose Byrne Celebrate Teen Artists And Writers At Carnegie Hall
Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Tina Fey opened the ceremony: "Having the experience and achievement of what you've already done, the great thing is that no matter what you end up doing, you've already accessed the creative part of your life and of yourself. You have all had the experience of making something where there once was nothing, so you know that anything is possible."
Awards alumnus & fashion designer Zac Posen presented the 2019 Alumni Achievement Award to Adler Planetarium Astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz, who spoke on how she balances being an artist and scientist: "As someone who's made their career in the sciences as opposed to the arts, I really have found it challenging at times to maintain space for my artistic practice in my life. In part that's because there are 24 hours in a day and you're supposed to eat and sleep some of that time, but also it's because we live in a world where people sometimes try to put us in boxes so that we can be easier to define. And that is to be resisted at all costs."
Actress Rose Byrne closed the ceremonious night reminding students: "Know your power, know that your vulnerability can also be your power, keep asking questions, keep listening, keep being creative and keep striving."
Photo Credit: Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Alliance for Young Artists & Writers
Tracy K. Smith, 22nd Poet Laureate of the United States, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, writer and producer Tina Fey, Chairman and CEO of Scholastic Richard Robinson, fashion designer Zac Posen, astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Rose Byrne, are pictured with Gold Medal Portfolio recipients
Tracy K. Smith, 22nd Poet Laureate of the United States is pictured with the 2018 National Student Poets
Zac Posen, fashion designer and Founder of House of Z presents the 2019 Alumni Achievement Award to Lucianne Walkowicz, astronomer at the Adler Planetarium and co-founder of The JustSpace Alliance