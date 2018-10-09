Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Invited Dress Rehearsal Of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG

Last night was the invited dress rehearsal for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, which begins previews tonight, October 9, on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will run at Broadway's Hayes Theater, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning 1982 premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl. Opening night for this limited engagement will be on Thursday, November 1 at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl are the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stageproduction: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway in 1982 at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

The Broadway creative team for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song includes two-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Drama Desk Award winner David Lander (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winner John Gromada (sound design), and Telsey + Co (casting).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for the Final Dress Rehearsal Of Harvey Fierstein's "Torch Song" on October 8, 2018 at the Hayes Theatre in New York City.



