Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Invited Dress Rehearsal Of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG

Oct. 9, 2018  

Last night was the invited dress rehearsal for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, which begins previews tonight, October 9, on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will run at Broadway's Hayes Theater, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning 1982 premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl. Opening night for this limited engagement will be on Thursday, November 1 at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl are the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stageproduction: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway in 1982 at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

The Broadway creative team for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song includes two-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Drama Desk Award winner David Lander (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winner John Gromada (sound design), and Telsey + Co (casting).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee for the Final Dress Rehearsal Of Harvey Fierstein's "Torch Song" on October 8, 2018 at the Hayes Theatre in New York City.

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Douglas Denoff

Douglas Denoff

Douglas Denoff

Douglas Denoff

Clay Aiken

Chrisanne Blankenship and Alexandra Billings

Chrisanne Blankenship and Alexandra Billings

J Harrison Ghee

J Harrison Ghee

J Harrison Ghee

J Harrison Ghee and guest

J Harrison Ghee and guest

Angelica Page

Angelica Page

Angelica Page

Angelica Page

Sean Grandillo

Sean Grandillo

Sean Grandillo

Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth and guest

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser and guest

George Salazar

George Salazar and guest

George Salazar

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler

Ryan Spahn

Leland Wheeler

Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler

John Bolton and guest

Sierra Boggess and guest

Sierra Boggess

Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken

