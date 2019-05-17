Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK

May. 17, 2019  

The New Group presents Jesse Eisenberg's Happy Talk, with Tedra Millan, Daniel Oreskes, Nico Santos, Marin Ireland and Susan Sarandon, in this world premiere directed by Scott Elliott. The limited engagement will play through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos from inside opening night below!

Lorraine (Susan Sarandon) is a saint of the suburbs. On top of trying to save her dying mother, miserable husband and estranged daughter, she's starring as Bloody Mary in the Jewish Community Center production of South Pacific. When her mother's home aide, Serbian immigrant Ljuba (Marin Ireland), asks for help finding a husband, Lorraine takes on her most challenging role to date: matchmaker. In Jesse Eisenberg's hysterical and devastating play, Happy Talk, he reveals the absurd lengths people go to save themselves in the name of saving others. Scott Elliott helms this world premiere for The New Group.

Happy Talk features Marin Ireland (Ljuba), Tedra Millan (Jenny), Daniel Oreskes (Bill), Nico Santos (Ronny) and Susan Sarandon (Lorraine).

The production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Clint Ramos, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Kenny Mellman

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Kenny Mellman

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Liz Tuccillo, Mark Gerrard

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Liz Tuccillo, Mark Gerrard

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Lois Smith

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Lois Smith

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Frank Whaley

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Frank Whaley

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Tracy Shayne, Peter Scolari

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Tracy Shayne, Peter Scolari

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Lacretta

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Lacretta

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Michael Rabe

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Michael Rabe

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Zeke Smith, Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Zeke Smith, Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes, Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes, Nico Santos

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Josh Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Josh Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Tessa Grady, Tiffany Engen, Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi, Katie Goffman

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Marin Ireland

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Marin Ireland

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg, Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan, Scott Elliott

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg, Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan, Scott Elliott

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Susan Sarandon

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Susan Sarandon

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Tedra Millan

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Tedra Millan

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Erin Darke

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Erin Darke

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Nora Ariffin, Duncan Sheik

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Nora Ariffin, Duncan Sheik

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg, Susan Sarandon

Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
Jesse Eisenberg, Susan Sarandon



Related Articles


17 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HADESTOWN or BE MORE CHILL for Best Musical...

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
  • Photo Coverage: PROOF OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night at Minetta Lane Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Kids Hit the Stage for Broadway Junior Student Finale!
  • Photo Coverage: Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrates Nancy Coyne at Spring Gala
  • Photo Coverage: MCC Theater Celebrates Opening Night of BLKS
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's DYING CITY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup