Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
The New Group presents Jesse Eisenberg's Happy Talk, with Tedra Millan, Daniel Oreskes, Nico Santos, Marin Ireland and Susan Sarandon, in this world premiere directed by Scott Elliott. The limited engagement will play through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).
Check out photos from inside opening night below!
Lorraine (Susan Sarandon) is a saint of the suburbs. On top of trying to save her dying mother, miserable husband and estranged daughter, she's starring as Bloody Mary in the Jewish Community Center production of South Pacific. When her mother's home aide, Serbian immigrant Ljuba (Marin Ireland), asks for help finding a husband, Lorraine takes on her most challenging role to date: matchmaker. In Jesse Eisenberg's hysterical and devastating play, Happy Talk, he reveals the absurd lengths people go to save themselves in the name of saving others. Scott Elliott helms this world premiere for The New Group.
Happy Talk features Marin Ireland (Ljuba), Tedra Millan (Jenny), Daniel Oreskes (Bill), Nico Santos (Ronny) and Susan Sarandon (Lorraine).
The production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Clint Ramos, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Lacretta
Zeke Smith, Nico Santos
Tessa Grady, Tiffany Engen, Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi, Katie Goffman
Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan
Jesse Eisenberg, Daniel Oreskes, Susan Sarandon, Marin Ireland, Nico Santos, Tedra Millan, Scott Elliott
Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman
Jesse Eisenberg, Susan Sarandon