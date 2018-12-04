Photo Coverage: Suzan-Lori Parks Honored with 2018 Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award

Dec. 4, 2018  

Yesterday, December 3, Suzan-Lori Parks was honored with 2018 Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award.

In attendance were Brandon J. Dirden, Amari Cheaton, Crystal Dickinson, Roslyn Ruff, Molly Smith (Arena Stage), Oskar Eustis (Public Theatre), Jim Steinberg; and others.

BroadwayWorld was there

The Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award is presented biennially to honor and encourage the artistic excellence and achievement of an American playwright whose body of work has made significant contributions to the American theatre. The recipient of the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award receives a cash award of $200,000.

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust was created by Harold Steinberg in 1986 in his name and the name of his late wife, Miriam. The Trust's primary mission is to support and promote the American theater as a vital part of our culture by nurturing American playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new American plays, and by providing significant support to theater companies across the country.

Suzan-Lori Parks was named one of TIME magazine's "100 Innovators for the Next New Wave," and is the first African American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her play Topdog/Underdog. She is a MacArthur "Genius Grant" prize recipient and she's also received The Gish Prize for Excellence in the Arts. Broadway credits include: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess which was awarded the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and Topdog/Underdog, which starred Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def and was directed by George C. Wolfe. The play received a Tony Nomination and recently was named by the New York Times as the most important American play within the last 25 years. Other plays include: In The Blood (Pulitzer Prize finalist), Fucking A, The Death of The Last Black Man In The Whole Entire World aka The Negro Book Of The Dead and more recently Father Comes Home From The Wars (parts 1,2&3) (Pulitzer Prize Finalist).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

James D. Steinberg

James D. Steinberg

Lori Steinberg, James D. Steinberg

Lori Steinberg, James D. Steinberg

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Amari Cheatom

Amari Cheatom

Roslyn Ruff

Roslyn Ruff

Crystal A. Dickinson

Crystal A. Dickinson

Brandon J. Dirden

Brandon J. Dirden

Suzan-Lori Parks

Suzan-Lori Parks

Christian Konopka, Suzan-Lori Parks

Christian Konopka, Suzan-Lori Parks

Oskar Eustis, Brandon J. Dirden, Crystal A. Dickinson, Roslyn Ruff, Suzan-Lori Parks, Amari Cheatom, Christian Konopka

J.T. Rogers

J.T. Rogers

Ted Krumland, Carole Krumland

Ted Krumland, Carole Krumland

Mirirai Sithole

Mirirai Sithole

Amelia Workman

Amelia Workman

Brian Selznick, Rebecca Taichman

Brian Selznick, Rebecca Taichman

William DeMeritt

William DeMeritt

Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia

Neil Pepe

Neil Pepe

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Peter Romano

Peter Romano

Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels

Elz Cuya Jones, Russell G. Jones

Elz Cuya Jones, Russell G. Jones

Seth M. Weingarten and guest

Seth M. Weingarten and guest

Amari Cheatom, Reynaldo Piniella, Patrena Murray, Amelia Workman, David Ryan Smith, Mirirai Sithole, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, William DeMeritt, Suzan-Lori Parks

Suzan-Lori Parks, Lee Daniels

Suzan-Lori Parks, Lee Daniels

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi

Alfonso Johnson, Gillian Glasco

Alfonso Johnson, Gillian Glasco

Suzan-Lori Parks and the Steinberg family

Michael A. Steinberg, Suzan-Lori Parks, Joan Steinberg

Michael A. Steinberg, Joan Steinberg

Michael A. Steinberg, Joan Steinberg

