Photo Coverage: Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

Aug. 28, 2019  

Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed Jason Danieley, Nicole Henry, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shoshana Bean to preview their upcoming shows and give a sneak peek of what they've got in store.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley

Jason Danieley, Shoshana Bean, Nicole Henry and Krysta Rodriguez

Jason Danieley, Shoshana Bean, Nicole Henry and Krysta Rodriguez

Jason Danieley and Shoshana Bean



