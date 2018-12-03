Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Three Years On Broadway

SCHOOL OF ROCK
Dec. 3, 2018  

School of Rock recently celebrated three years of rocking and rolling on Broadway. The show held a fan appreciation event and the posed with their cake. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. The show will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. By that date, the show will have run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical received 6 Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score (Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor (Alex Brightman).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 3 years on Broadway

The cast of School of Rock

The cast of School of Rock

Mamie Parris

Justin Collette, Mamie Parris

Justin Collette, Mamie Parris

Justin Collette

The cast of School of Rock

Justin Collette

Justin Collette

