Photos: Remembering Chris March

BroadwayWorld recently reported the passing of Drama Desk-nominated costume designer Chris March. He was 56 years old, and died of a heart attack.

March is a two-time Drama Desk Award-nominee for his off-Broadway theatre piece Chris March's The Butt-Cracker Suite! A Trailer Park Ballet and Christmas With The Crawfords.

His distinctive over-the-top styling also landed him gigs creating fashions for Cirque du Soleil and celebrity clients including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Chaka Khan, Chanel, and Meryl Streep.

He is best known for his appearances on Project Runway, Project Runway All-Star Challenge, The Real Housewives of New York City and his own Bravo show Mad Fashion.

Read his full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers March by taking a look back into our photos archives. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Chris March attending the Opening Night Performance of CRY-BABY at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. April 24, 2008



Chris March.attending the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.



Chris March.attending the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.



Chris March attending the Opening Night Performance of CRY-BABY at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. April 24, 2008



Chris March attending the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.



Chris March attending the Opening Night Performance of CRY-BABY at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. April 24, 2008



Chris March attending the 2008 TDF Irene Sharaff Awards Ceremony at the Hudson Theatre in New York City. March 28, 2008