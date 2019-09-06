Drama Desk-Nominated Costume Designer, Chris March, Passes Away At Age 56

It was reported this afternoon that Drama Desk Award-nominated costume designer and television personality, Chris March, has passed away. He was 56 years old.

March's family confirmed that the beloved designer passed away yesterday afternoon, stating that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Though March had been experiencing medical complications since taking a severe fall in 2017, the episode came as a surprise to his family and doctors.

March is a two-time Drama Desk Award-nominee for his off-Broadway theatre piece Chris March's The Butt-Cracker Suite! A Trailer Park Ballet and Christmas With The Crawfords.

His distinctive over-the-top styling also landed him gigs creating fashions for Cirque du Soleil and celebrity clients including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Chaka Khan, Chanel, and Meryl Streep.

He is best known for his appearances on Project Runway, Project Runway All-Star Challenge, The Real Housewives of New York City and his own Bravo show Mad Fashion.





