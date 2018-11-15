Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
The Path Fund Inc.® presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on Monday, November 12, which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.
The evening also presented a special tribute for 25thAnniversary of the hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY. Rockers-co-founder Donnie Kehr took to the stage with members of the original cast and performed a striking medley of songs from the rock opera, with its writer, Pete Townshend (a co-founder of Rockers On Broadway) standing on stage smiling.
Kehr met Townshend during the run and the two formulated plans for what would become the annual-Rockers On Broadway event.
Says Kehr about Monday's night event: "Historic in every way and to have Pete there was just fantastic. He accepted the award for Michel Cerveris (away shooting Netflix's Mindhunter), performed two songs and joined us for the end of the medley. It was a night to remember ... appropriate for the 25th anniversary of Rockers and Tommy."
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Destan Owens
Destan Owens and Clarke Thorell
Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Alice Ripley, Maria Calabrese, Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Alice Ripley, Clarke Thorell, Donnie Kehr, Jonathan Dokuchitz and Jeremy Kushnier
Pete Townsend and the cast that included-Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth, Maria Calabrese, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Cheryl Freeman. Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr,Bill Buell, Clarke Thorell and Destan Owens
Pete Townsend and Alice Ripley
Pete Townsend, Alice Ripley and Clarke Thorell
Pete Townsend and the cast that included-Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth, Maria Calabrese, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Cheryl Freeman. Donnie Kehr, Clarke Thorell, Jeremy Kushnier and Destan Owens
John Arthur Greene with Gianna Harris, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Jason Kisare and Ellie Kim
John Arthur Greene with Gianna Harris, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Jason Kisare and Ellie Kim
Tony Vincent and Constantine Maroulis
Jeremy Schonfeld, Tony Vincent and Constantine Maroulis
Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Jake McCoy
Pete Townsend and Simon Kirke
Pete Townsend and Simon Kirke
Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr and Simon Kirke
Alice Ripley, Pete Townsend and Donnie Kehr
Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend
Pete Townsend, Maria Figuredo Kirke, Simon Kirke and May Pang
Pete Townsend and Tommy Brunett
Pete Townsend and Destan Owens
Donnie Kehr and Cheryl Freeman
John Arthur Greene and Pete Townsend
Pete Townsend with Jason Kisare, Troy Bell Jr., Michael Cascetta, Ellie Kim and Gianna Harris
Pete Townsend with Jason Kisare, Troy Bell Jr., Michael Cascetta, Ellie Kim and Gianna Harris
John Putnam, Nate Brown, Pete Townsend, Kevin Kuhn and Gary Bristol
John Arthur Greene, Ben Cameron, Ryann Redmond and Eric Michael Krop
Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend
Jay Leslie and Constantine Maroulis