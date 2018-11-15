Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!

Nov. 15, 2018  

The Path Fund Inc.® presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on Monday, November 12, which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

The evening also presented a special tribute for 25thAnniversary of the hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY. Rockers-co-founder Donnie Kehr took to the stage with members of the original cast and performed a striking medley of songs from the rock opera, with its writer, Pete Townshend (a co-founder of Rockers On Broadway) standing on stage smiling.

Kehr met Townshend during the run and the two formulated plans for what would become the annual-Rockers On Broadway event.

Says Kehr about Monday's night event: "Historic in every way and to have Pete there was just fantastic. He accepted the award for Michel Cerveris (away shooting Netflix's Mindhunter), performed two songs and joined us for the end of the medley. It was a night to remember ... appropriate for the 25th anniversary of Rockers and Tommy."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jonathan Dokuchitz

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Destan Owens and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Cheryl Freeman

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Cheryl Freeman

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Cheryl Freeman

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Cheryl Freeman

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jeremy Kushnier

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley, Maria Calabrese, Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jonathan Dokuchitz

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley, Clarke Thorell, Donnie Kehr, Jonathan Dokuchitz and Jeremy Kushnier

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and the cast that included-Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth, Maria Calabrese, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Cheryl Freeman. Jeremy Kushnier, Donnie Kehr,Bill Buell, Clarke Thorell and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend, Alice Ripley and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and the cast that included-Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth, Maria Calabrese, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Cheryl Freeman. Donnie Kehr, Clarke Thorell, Jeremy Kushnier and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
John Arthur Greene with Gianna Harris, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Jason Kisare and Ellie Kim

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
John Arthur Greene with Gianna Harris, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Jason Kisare and Ellie Kim

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Tony Vincent and Constantine Maroulis

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jeremy Schonfeld, Tony Vincent and Constantine Maroulis

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Jake McCoy

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and Simon Kirke

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and Simon Kirke

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr and Simon Kirke

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley, Pete Townsend and Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend, Maria Figuredo Kirke, Simon Kirke and May Pang

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and Tommy Brunett

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Donnie Kehr and Cheryl Freeman

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Eric Michael Krop

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
John Arthur Greene and Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend with Jason Kisare, Troy Bell Jr., Michael Cascetta, Ellie Kim and Gianna Harris

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Pete Townsend with Jason Kisare, Troy Bell Jr., Michael Cascetta, Ellie Kim and Gianna Harris

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
John Putnam, Nate Brown, Pete Townsend, Kevin Kuhn and Gary Bristol

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
John Arthur Greene, Ben Cameron, Ryann Redmond and Eric Michael Krop

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Pete Townsend

Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
Jay Leslie and Constantine Maroulis

Related Articles






From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of HOLIDAY INN at Paper Mill Playhouse Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Soundcheck For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris
  • Photo Coverage: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Opens at The Argyle Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE