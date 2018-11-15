Photo Coverage: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of TOMMY!

The Path Fund Inc.® presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY on Monday, November 12, which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

The evening also presented a special tribute for 25thAnniversary of the hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY. Rockers-co-founder Donnie Kehr took to the stage with members of the original cast and performed a striking medley of songs from the rock opera, with its writer, Pete Townshend (a co-founder of Rockers On Broadway) standing on stage smiling.

Kehr met Townshend during the run and the two formulated plans for what would become the annual-Rockers On Broadway event.

Says Kehr about Monday's night event: "Historic in every way and to have Pete there was just fantastic. He accepted the award for Michel Cerveris (away shooting Netflix's Mindhunter), performed two songs and joined us for the end of the medley. It was a night to remember ... appropriate for the 25th anniversary of Rockers and Tommy."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



