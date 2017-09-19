Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala!
The American Theatre Wing just held its Centennial Gala last night, September 18th, celebrating the power of musical theater in American life over the past 100 years.
As previously announced, the gala featured performances by Natalie Cortez, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Osnes and Taylor Trensch. Honorary Hosts included David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris, Julie Chen & Leslie Moonves, Lea DeLaria, Whoopi Goldberg, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson & Samuel L. Jackson. CeCe Black, Nicole Eisenberg, Anki Leeds, Marva A. Smalls, and Nadine Wong serve as Gala Chairs.
The funds raised at the Gala provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.
One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes-all women of the theatre-came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wingremains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.
The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.
BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Felix Cisneros III, Heather Hitchens
Ted Chapin and his daughter
Emilio Sosa, William Ivey Long
Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco
Nadine Wong, Marva A. Smalls, David Henry Hwang, CeCe Black, Anki Leeds, Heather Hitchens
Cast members of THE LION KING
Rebecca Luker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brent Tworetzky, Randi Zuckerberg
David Henry Hwang, Nicole Eisenberg, Heather Hitchens
Stephen Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg
Richard Samson, Howard McGillin
Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy
Pamela Barbey, Peter D. Barbey
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Ingrid Rossellini, Pia Lindstrom, Isabella Rossellini
Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander
Nicole Eisenberg, Cristian Siriano
Pauletta Washington, Emilio Sosa, Anna Maria Horsford
George Faison and guest
