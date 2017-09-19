Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala!

Sep. 19, 2017  

The American Theatre Wing just held its Centennial Gala last night, September 18th, celebrating the power of musical theater in American life over the past 100 years.

As previously announced, the gala featured performances by Natalie Cortez, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Osnes and Taylor Trensch. Honorary Hosts included David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris, Julie Chen & Leslie Moonves, Lea DeLaria, Whoopi Goldberg, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson & Samuel L. Jackson. CeCe Black, Nicole Eisenberg, Anki Leeds, Marva A. Smalls, and Nadine Wong serve as Gala Chairs.

The funds raised at the Gala provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes-all women of the theatre-came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wingremains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.

The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Janelle McDermoth
Janelle McDermoth

Janelle McDermoth
Janelle McDermoth

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Felix Cisneros III, Heather Hitchens
Felix Cisneros III, Heather Hitchens

Felix Cisneros III, Heather Hitchens
Felix Cisneros III, Heather Hitchens

Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon

Ted Chapin and his daughter
Ted Chapin and his daughter

Ted Chapin and his daughter
Ted Chapin and his daughter

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley
Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley
Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Stephen C. Byrd
Stephen C. Byrd

Stephen C. Byrd
Stephen C. Byrd

Emilio Sosa, William Ivey Long
Emilio Sosa, William Ivey Long

Emilio Sosa, William Ivey Long
Emilio Sosa, William Ivey Long

Charlotte St. Martin
Charlotte St. Martin

Charlotte St. Martin
Charlotte St. Martin

Evie Dolan
Evie Dolan

Evie Dolan
Evie Dolan

Natalie Cortez
Natalie Cortez

Natalie Cortez
Natalie Cortez

Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco
Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco

Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco
Alyse Lo Bianco, Tony Lo Bianco

Lia Vollack
Lia Vollack

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

Derek McLane
Derek McLane

Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria

Julie Taymor
Julie Taymor

Julie Taymor
Julie Taymor

Nadine Wong, Marva A. Smalls, David Henry Hwang, CeCe Black, Anki Leeds, Heather Hitchens
Nadine Wong, Marva A. Smalls, David Henry Hwang, CeCe Black, Anki Leeds, Heather Hitchens

Cast members of THE LION KING
Cast members of THE LION KING

Rebecca Luker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Rebecca Luker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Rebecca Luker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Rebecca Luker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Brent Tworetzky, Randi Zuckerberg
Brent Tworetzky, Randi Zuckerberg

Brent Tworetzky, Randi Zuckerberg
Brent Tworetzky, Randi Zuckerberg

Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker

Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker

Beth Malone
Beth Malone

Beth Malone
Beth Malone

James Higgins
James Higgins

James Higgins
James Higgins

David Henry Hwang, Nicole Eisenberg, Heather Hitchens
David Henry Hwang, Nicole Eisenberg, Heather Hitchens

David Henry Hwang, Nicole Eisenberg, Heather Hitchens
David Henry Hwang, Nicole Eisenberg, Heather Hitchens

Stephen Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg
Stephen Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg

Stephen Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg
Stephen Eisenberg, Nicole Eisenberg

Richard Samson, Howard McGillin
Richard Samson, Howard McGillin

Richard Samson, Howard McGillin
Richard Samson, Howard McGillin

Adam Kantor
Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor
Adam Kantor

Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy
Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy
Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy

Leah Lane
Leah Lane

Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale

Pamela Barbey, Peter D. Barbey
Pamela Barbey, Peter D. Barbey

Pamela Barbey, Peter D. Barbey
Pamela Barbey, Peter D. Barbey

Liz Claman
Liz Claman

Liz Claman
Liz Claman

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano
Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano

Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano
Brad Walsh, Christian Siriano

Ingrid Rossellini, Pia Lindstrom, Isabella Rossellini
Ingrid Rossellini, Pia Lindstrom, Isabella Rossellini

Ingrid Rossellini, Pia Lindstrom, Isabella Rossellini
Ingrid Rossellini, Pia Lindstrom, Isabella Rossellini

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett
Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett
Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett

Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander
Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander

Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander
Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander

Nicole Eisenberg, Cristian Siriano
Nicole Eisenberg, Cristian Siriano

Tony Bennett, Lucy Liu
Tony Bennett, Lucy Liu

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth

Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth

Pauletta Washington, Emilio Sosa, Anna Maria Horsford
Pauletta Washington, Emilio Sosa, Anna Maria Horsford

Pauletta Washington, Emilio Sosa, Anna Maria Horsford
Pauletta Washington, Emilio Sosa, Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford
Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford
Anna Maria Horsford

George Faison and guest
George Faison and guest

George Faison and guest
George Faison and guest




