Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET

May. 21, 2018  

Signature Theatre's Our Lady of 121st Street opened last night! BroadwayWorld was in attendance, check out the photos below!

Our Lady of 121st Street runs May 1 - June 10, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). After the death of the beloved Sister Rose, a group of her former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the Funeral Home, there's a problem-her dead body has been stolen. An irreverently brash and insightful dark comedy, Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.

The cast includes Joey Auzenne ( "House of Cards"), Obie Award-winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined), Erick Betancourt (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train), Maki Borden (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), Jimonn Cole (Peter and the Starcatcher), John Doman ("The Wire"), Dierdre Friel ("Search Party"), Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"), Kevin Isola ("Billions"), Stephanie Kurtzuba ("The Good Wife"), Paola Lázaro (To the Bone), John Procaccino (Incident at Vichy).

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle

Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley

Jill Paice

Jill Paice

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Stephen Adly Guirgis

Stephen Adly Guirgis

Kenneth Lonergan and Stephen Adly Guirgis

Kenneth Lonergan and Stephen Adly Guirgis

Michael Greif and son

Michael Greif and son

Brandon Dirden and Dylan Baker

Brandon Dirden and Dylan Baker

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Elizabeth Rodriguez and Samira Wiley

Elizabeth Rodriguez and Samira Wiley

Stephanie Kurtzuba

Stephanie Kurtzuba

John Doman

Peter Francis James

Peter Francis James

Dierdre Friel

Dierdre Friel

Maki Borden

Maki Borden

Kevin Isola

Kevin Isola

Joey Auzenne

Paola Lazaro

Paola Lazaro

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Jimonn Cole

Jimonn Cole

John Procaccino

John Procaccino

Hill Harper

Hill Harper

The cast of Our Lady of 121st Street

Phylicia Rashad, Stephen Adly Guirgis, and the cast of Our Lady of 121st Street

The cast and creatives of Our Lady of 121st Street

Phylicia Rashad and Stephen Adly Guirgis

Phylicia Rashad and Jimonn Cole

John Procaccino and Phylicia Rashad

