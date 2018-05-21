Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET
Signature Theatre's Our Lady of 121st Street opened last night! BroadwayWorld was in attendance, check out the photos below!
Our Lady of 121st Street runs May 1 - June 10, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). After the death of the beloved Sister Rose, a group of her former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the Funeral Home, there's a problem-her dead body has been stolen. An irreverently brash and insightful dark comedy, Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.
The cast includes Joey Auzenne ( "House of Cards"), Obie Award-winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined), Erick Betancourt (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train), Maki Borden (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), Jimonn Cole (Peter and the Starcatcher), John Doman ("The Wire"), Dierdre Friel ("Search Party"), Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"), Kevin Isola ("Billions"), Stephanie Kurtzuba ("The Good Wife"), Paola Lázaro (To the Bone), John Procaccino (Incident at Vichy).
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
