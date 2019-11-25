Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  

Join The York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston's songs -- intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic -- is coupled with an outstanding cast (to be announced soon!) for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style -- from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Take a look at photos below!


The limited engagement of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston begins Tuesday, November 26, 2019 continuing through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.

The York Theatre Company Presents-ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF Maury Yeston

Maury Yeston (Composer)

James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director)

Maury Yeston and the cast-Greg Jarett (Music Director), Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Paris and Justin Keyes

Maury Yeston

Maury Yeston and the cast-Greg Jarett (Music Director), Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Paris and Justin Keyes

Greg Jarrett

Maury Yeston

Gerard Alessandrini

Gerard Alessandrini

Jovan E'Sean

Jovan E'Sean and Benjamin Eakeley

Alex Getlin

Benjamin Eakeley

Mamie Paris

Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Alex Getlin

Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris

Benjamin Eakeley

Jovan E'Sean

Mamie Paris

Justin Keyes

Greg Jarrett, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris

Mamie Paris

Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin

Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Jovan E'Sean

Justin Keyes

Benjamin Eakeley, Mamie Paris, Greg Jarrett, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin

Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin

Jovan E'Sean

Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley

Justin Keyes

Jovan E'Sean

Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Mamie Paris

Justin Keyes

Alex Getlin

Benjamin Eakeley

Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Justin Keyes

Alex Getlin

Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean

Gerard Alessandrini, Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean

Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean

Gerard Alessandrini (Director/Conceiver), Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer), Gregg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes and Maury Yeston

Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Maury Yeston

Maury Yeston

Benjamin Eakeley



