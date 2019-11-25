Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON

Join The York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston's songs -- intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic -- is coupled with an outstanding cast (to be announced soon!) for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style -- from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Take a look at photos below!



The limited engagement of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston begins Tuesday, November 26, 2019 continuing through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.



The York Theatre Company Presents-ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF Maury Yeston



Maury Yeston (Composer)



James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director)



Maury Yeston and the cast-Greg Jarett (Music Director), Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Paris and Justin Keyes



Maury Yeston



Maury Yeston and the cast-Greg Jarett (Music Director), Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Paris and Justin Keyes



Greg Jarrett



Maury Yeston



Gerard Alessandrini



Gerard Alessandrini



Jovan E'Sean



Jovan E'Sean and Benjamin Eakeley



Alex Getlin



Benjamin Eakeley



Mamie Paris



Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes



Alex Getlin



Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris



Benjamin Eakeley



Jovan E'Sean



Mamie Paris



Justin Keyes



Greg Jarrett, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris



Mamie Paris



Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin



Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Jovan E'Sean



Justin Keyes



Benjamin Eakeley, Mamie Paris, Greg Jarrett, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin



Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin



Jovan E'Sean



Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley



Justin Keyes



Jovan E'Sean



Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes



Mamie Paris



Justin Keyes



Alex Getlin



Benjamin Eakeley



Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes



Justin Keyes



Alex Getlin



Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean



Gerard Alessandrini, Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean



Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean



Gerard Alessandrini (Director/Conceiver), Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer), Gregg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes and Maury Yeston



Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes



Maury Yeston



Maury Yeston



Benjamin Eakeley