Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON
Join The York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston's songs -- intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic -- is coupled with an outstanding cast (to be announced soon!) for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style -- from the hilarious to the deeply moving.
The limited engagement of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston begins Tuesday, November 26, 2019 continuing through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.
The York Theatre Company Presents-ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF Maury Yeston
Maury Yeston (Composer)
James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director)
Maury Yeston and the cast-Greg Jarett (Music Director), Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Paris and Justin Keyes
Jovan E'Sean
Jovan E'Sean and Benjamin Eakeley
Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris
Jovan E'Sean
Greg Jarrett, Alex Getlin, Jovan E'Sean and Mamie Paris
Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin
Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Jovan E'Sean
Benjamin Eakeley, Mamie Paris, Greg Jarrett, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin
Mamie Paris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin
Jovan E'Sean
Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley
Jovan E'Sean
Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean
Gerard Alessandrini, Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean
Greg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, Mamie Paris and Jovan E'Sean
Gerard Alessandrini (Director/Conceiver), Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer), Gregg Jarrett, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes and Maury Yeston
Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Paris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes