Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MCC's SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Nov. 17, 2017  

MCC Theater presents the second show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman.

The cast features Nabiyah Be (Black Panther, Hadestown), MaameYaa Boafo(Untamed), Paige Gilbert (Street Children), Obie Award winner Zainab Jah(Eclipsed), Nike Kadri (The Death of the Last Black Man...), Abena Mensah-Bonsu (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Mirirai Sithole (The Death of the Last Black Man...), and Lortel Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Familiar).

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter--and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. How far would you go to be queen bee?

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of SCHOOL GIRLS

The cast of SCHOOL GIRLS

The cast of SCHOOL GIRLS

The cast of SCHOOL GIRLS

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh, Rebecca Taichman

Jocelyn Bioh, Rebecca Taichman

Rebecca Taichman

Rebecca Taichman

MaameYaa Boafo

MaameYaa Boafo

Myra Lucretia Taylor

Myra Lucretia Taylor

Zainab Jah

Zainab Jah

Mirirai Sithol

Mirirai Sithol

Paige Gilbert

Paige Gilbert

Nike Kadri

Nike Kadri

Abena Mensah-Bonsu

Abena Mensah-Bonsu

Nabiyah Be

Nabiyah Be

The cst of SCHOOL GIRLS

Jocelyn Bioh, Rebecca Taichman, and the cast of SCHOOL GIRLS

The cast and creative team of SCHOOL GIRLS

