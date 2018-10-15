Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Aasif Mandvi's SAKINA'S RESTAURANT

Sakina's Restaurant, the Obie Award-winning play written and performed by actor, writer, and former correspondent for "The Daily Show" Aasif Mandvi (Disgraced), just opened yesterday, October 14 at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Performances of the recently-extended five-week-only engagement began on October 5th. Sakina's Restaurant comes from Audible, the same producers as the critically acclaimed Harry Clarke, Girls and Boys, and Patti Smith: Words and Music, and the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment.

Sakina's Restaurant is a vibrant, funny, and heartwarming one-man show that centers on an Indian immigrant who comes to New York to work at a restaurant and live the American dream. Mandvi returns to the stage in his critically acclaimed performance twenty years after the play's Obie-winning debut.

Originally directed and developed by Kimberly Hughes and under the tutelage of legendary acting teacher Wynn Handman, this production is directed by Kimberly Senior. The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting design), and Jill BC Du Boff (sound design).

"Twenty years after introducing 'Sakina's Restaurant,' Aasif Mandvi's heartwarming and poignant one-man show remains remarkably topical," commented Kate Navin, Audible Artistic Producer. "We are delighted to have this important show join our growing theater slate as we continue to focus on creating extraordinary theatrical experiences for live audiences at the Minetta Lane Theatre and for listeners all over the world."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Oren Moverman, Yael Moverman



Meryl Poster and son



Mary Louise Geiger, Kimberly Senior, Wilson Chin, Jen Caprio



