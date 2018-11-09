Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
The Path Fund Inc. will present the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Monday, November 12, which will honor legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.
This year's high energy rock concert will also celebrate the past 25 years of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY events. The show will also feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members.
And as a part of special tribute for 25th Anniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast and some heretofore unannounced special guests.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.
Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Clarke Thorell, Alice Ripley and Donnie Kehr
Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley and Destan Owens
Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth and Destan Owens
Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Donnie Kehr, Clarke Thorell and Alice Ripley
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Bligh Voth
Maria Calabrese and Alice Ripley
John Putnam, Donnie Kehr, Jay Leslie, Maximilian Sangerman and Henry Aronson
Bligh Voth, Maximilian Sangerman and Quentin Avery Brown
John Arthur Green, Quentin Avery Brown, Maximilian Sangerman and Bligh Voth
Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr
Simon Kirke
Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle
Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr and Amanda Swickle
Troy Bell Jr.
Ellie Kim, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.
Ellie Kim, Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Donnie Kehr, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.