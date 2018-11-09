Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

Nov. 9, 2018  

The Path Fund Inc. will present the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Monday, November 12, which will honor legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

This year's high energy rock concert will also celebrate the past 25 years of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY events. The show will also feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members.

And as a part of special tribute for 25th Anniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast and some heretofore unannounced special guests.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.

Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Alice Ripley and Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Clarke Thorell, Alice Ripley and Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth and Destan Owens

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr, Clarke Thorell and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Maria Calabrese and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Alice Ripley and Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Putnam, Donnie Kehr, Jay Leslie, Maximilian Sangerman and Henry Aronson

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Aaron Ramey

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Aaron Ramey

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Bligh Voth, Maximilian Sangerman and Quentin Avery Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Maximilian Sangerman

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Bligh Voth, Maximilian Sangerman and Quentin Avery Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Arthur Green

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Arthur Green, Quentin Avery Brown, Maximilian Sangerman and Bligh Voth

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Arthur Green

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Simon Kirke

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Simon Kirke

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Isabelle Gottfried

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Amanda Swickle

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr and Amanda Swickle

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Michael Cascetta

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Troy Bell Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Ellie Kim

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Gianna Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Ellie Kim, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Jason Kisare

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Gianna Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Ellie Kim, Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Donnie Kehr, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.

Related Articles






From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Day One of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
  • Photo Coverage: The 2018 Drama League Gala Honors Nathan Lane
  • Photo Coverage: The Schimmel Center Presents SALON SONGBOOK
  • Photo Coverage: Patchogue Theatre Presents BROADWAY MEMORIES
  • Photo Coverage: The Actors Fund Honors Rob Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Baayork Lee, and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE