Photo Coverage: Inside Day Two of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The Path Fund Inc. will present the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Monday, November 12, which will honor legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

This year's high energy rock concert will also celebrate the past 25 years of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY events. The show will also feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members.

And as a part of special tribute for 25th Anniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast and some heretofore unannounced special guests.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.

Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Alice Ripley



Alice Ripley and Donnie Kehr



Clarke Thorell, Alice Ripley and Donnie Kehr



Clarke Thorell



Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley and Destan Owens



Clarke Thorell, Maria Calabrese, Donnie Kehr, Alice Ripley, Bligh Voth and Destan Owens



Bligh Voth



Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell



Donnie Kehr, Clarke Thorell and Alice Ripley



Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley and Bligh Voth



Maria Calabrese and Alice Ripley



Alice Ripley and Bligh Voth



John Putnam, Donnie Kehr, Jay Leslie, Maximilian Sangerman and Henry Aronson



Aaron Ramey



Aaron Ramey



Bligh Voth, Maximilian Sangerman and Quentin Avery Brown



Maximilian Sangerman



Bligh Voth, Maximilian Sangerman and Quentin Avery Brown



John Arthur Green



John Arthur Green, Quentin Avery Brown, Maximilian Sangerman and Bligh Voth



John Arthur Green



Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr



Simon Kirke



Simon Kirke



Isabelle Gottfried



Amanda Swickle



Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle



Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr and Amanda Swickle



Michael Cascetta



Troy Bell Jr.



Ellie Kim



Gianna Harris



Ellie Kim, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.



Jason Kisare



Gianna Harris



Ellie Kim, Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Donnie Kehr, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.