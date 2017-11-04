Hamilton
Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Sings CAROLS FOR A CURE

Nov. 4, 2017  

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast of Hamilton was in the room where the recording happens, check out the photos below!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

James Monroe Iglehart

Kurt Crowley (Piano/Keyboard)

Kurt Crowley, Nik Walker, Lexi Lawson, James Monroe Iglehart and Lauren Boyd

Lexi Lawson

Lauren Boyd

Antuan Magic Raimone

Christina Glur

Eddy Lee

Kim Taylor

Anthony Lee Medina

Javier Munoz

Nik Walker

Eliza Ohman

Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman, Kurt Crowley, Lexi Lawson, Nik Walker, Lauren Boyd, James Monroe Iglehart, Christina Glur, Kim Taylor, Anthony Lee Medina, Eddy Lee, Javier Munoz, Antuan Magic Raimone

Roddy Kennedy, Christina Glur and Kim Taylor

Roddy Kennedy, Christina Glur and Kim Taylor

Lauren Boyd, Eliza Ohman and Lexi Lawson

Eddy Lee, Anthony Lee Medina, Nik Walker and Javier Munoz

From the Cast of Hamilton--Lauren Boyd, Lexi Lawson, Nik Walker, Antuan Magic Raimone, Christina Glur, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, Kim Taylor, Anthony Lee Medina, Javier Munoz and Eliza Ohman

Lauren Boyd, Eliza Ohman and Lexi Lawson

Roddy Kennedy

J. Quinton Johnson

