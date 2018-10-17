Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!

Oct. 17, 2018  

Last night, the 2017-2018 class of Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows presented excerpts of full length works at Playwrights Horizons at 7:00 PM. This presentation caps off a year spent working under the tutelage of Michael Korie (War Paint), Laurence O'Keefe (Heathers), Diana Son (Stop Kiss), and Sheri Wilner (Kingdom City).

Hosted by DGF Fellows alumni Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick, the event featured the work of the 2017-2018 class, including Keelay Gipson, the team of Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon, Morgan Gould, Riti Sachdeva, Oliver Houser, Sam Salmond, Jeremy J. King, Deborah Yarchun, and Eric Micha Holmes.

Directed by Laura Brandel with Music Direction by Josh Kight, the Presentation featured performances by Abubakr Ali, Ashlie Atkinson, Jen Blood, Jake Boyd, Jonathan Burke, Dyllon Burnside, Ansel Cohen, Kayley Anne Collins, Sonia Darmei Lopes, Sasha Diamond, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Elian, Michael French, Noah Hadland, Josh Kight, Arri Lawton Simon, Michael Linden, Jacob Morrell, Anna O'Donoghue, Joél Pérez, Preston Sadleir, Reema Sampat, Sharyone Sayegh, Michael Schantz, Jake Ezra Schwartz, Demone Seraphin, Omer Shaish, Hannah Slevin, Peter Smith, Nicole Spiezio, Shea Vaughan-Gabor, Kuhoo Verma, and Zoe Wilson.

The Presentation also served as a welcome event for a new class of Fellows: Zack Zadek, Benjamin Velez and Aryanna Garber, Zeniba Britt and Jay Adana, Melissa Li and Kit Yan, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Charles Gershman, Nambi E. Kelley, Mathilde Dratwa, and Rae Binstock.

The Fellows program is a selective, year-long opportunity for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters to develop full-length pieces. The program provides talented writers access to industry professionals, resources, and opportunities to help them hone their process and their unique voice. The Fellows program is highly sought after for its uniquely successful format of partnering playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process.

Former Fellows include Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, In Transit), Rajiv Joseph(Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Yee (King of the Yees), Max Vernon (K-Pop), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants) and many more.

For more information on the Fellows program, visit dgf.org/programs/#fellows

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick
Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick

Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick
Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick

Keelay Gipson Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Keelay Gipson Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Kelley Gipson Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Kelley Gipson Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Cast of Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Riti Sacheva Thank You, Doctor
Riti Sacheva Thank You, Doctor

Cast of Thank You, Doctor
Cast of Thank You, Doctor

Cast of Thank You, Doctor
Cast of Thank You, DoctorPhoto Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!
Cast of Thank You, Doctor

Cast of Thank You, Doctor
Cast of Thank You, Doctor

Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed
Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed
Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed
Sam Salmond and Jeremy J. King Eighty-Sixed

Cast of Eighty-Sixed
Cast of Eighty-Sixed

Oliver Houser and Eric Micha Holmes
Oliver Houser and Eric Micha Holmes

Eric Micha Holmes Mondo Tragic
Eric Micha Holmes Mondo Tragic

Oliver Houser XY
Oliver Houser XY

Hunter Bird and Hunter Bird and Oliver Houser XY
Hunter Bird and Hunter Bird and Oliver Houser XY

Hunter Bird and Oliver Houser XY
Hunter Bird and Oliver Houser XY

Peter Smith with the cast of XY
Peter Smith with the cast of XY

Peter Smith with the cast of XY
Peter Smith with the cast of XY

Peter Smith with the cast of XY
Peter Smith with the cast of XY

Cast of XY
Cast of XY

Peter Smith with the cast of XY
Peter Smith with the cast of XY

Peter Smith with the cast of XY
Peter Smith with the cast of XY

Cast of XY
Cast of XY

Cast of XY
Cast of XY

Cast of XY
Cast of XY

Cast of XY
Cast of XY

Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before
Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before

Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before
Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before

Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before
Deborah Yarchun The Calm Before

Deborah Yarchun with the Cast of The Calm Before
Deborah Yarchun with the Cast of The Calm Before

Cast of The Calm Before
Cast of The Calm Before

Cast of The Calm Before
Cast of The Calm Before

Cast of The Calm Before
Cast of The Calm Before

Cast of The Calm Before
Cast of The Calm Before

Morgan Gould Three Fat Sisters
Morgan Gould Three Fat Sisters

Morgan Gould Three Fat Sisters
Morgan Gould Three Fat Sisters

Ashlie Atkinson, Nicole Spiezio and Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters
Ashlie Atkinson, Nicole Spiezio and Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters

Ashlie Atkinson, Nicole Spiezio and Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters
Ashlie Atkinson, Nicole Spiezio and Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters

Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio "hree Fat Sisters
Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio "hree Fat Sisters

Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio Three Fat Sisters
Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio Three Fat Sisters

Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio Three Fat Sisters
Ashlie Atkinson and Nicole Spiezio Three Fat Sisters

Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters
Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters

Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters
Anna O'Donoghue Three Fat Sisters

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Borders
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Borders

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon Borders
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon Borders

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon with the Cast of Borders
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon with the Cast of Borders

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon with the Cast of Borders
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon with the Cast of Borders

Joel Perez with the cast of Borders
Joel Perez with the cast of Borders

Joel Perez Borders
Joel Perez Borders

Joel Perez with the cast of Borders
Joel Perez with the cast of Borders

Omer Shaish Borders
Omer Shaish Borders

Omer Shaish The Borders
Omer Shaish The Borders

Omer Shaish and Joel Perez with the cast of Borders
Omer Shaish and Joel Perez with the cast of Borders

Cast of Borders
Cast of Borders

Omer Shaish and Joel Perez Borders
Omer Shaish and Joel Perez Borders

Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick
Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick

Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick
Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick

Michael Korie
Michael Korie

Michael Korie, Jeremy J. King, Sam Salmond and Laurence O'Keefe
Michael Korie, Jeremy J. King, Sam Salmond and Laurence O'Keefe

Jeremy J. King and Sam Salmond
Jeremy J. King and Sam Salmond

Michael Korie and Richard Maltby Jr.
Michael Korie and Richard Maltby Jr.

Sheri Wilner and Laura Brandel
Sheri Wilner and Laura Brandel

Sheri Wilner, Deborah Yarchun, Riti Sachdeva and Laura Brandel
Sheri Wilner, Deborah Yarchun, Riti Sachdeva and Laura Brandel

Deborah Yarchun and Riti Sachdeva
Deborah Yarchun and Riti Sachdeva

Gretchen Cryer
Gretchen Cryer

Barbara Olcott
Barbara Olcott

Lynn Ahrens
Lynn Ahrens

Stephen Flaherty
Stephen Flaherty

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Lynn Ahrens, Sheri Wilner and Stephen Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens, Sheri Wilner and Stephen Flaherty

Mark Sonnenblick and Deborah Zoe Laufer
Mark Sonnenblick and Deborah Zoe Laufer

Mark Sonnenblick and Deborah Zoe Laufer
Mark Sonnenblick and Deborah Zoe Laufer

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon

Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon
Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon

Barbara Olcott, Leonard Majzlin and Gretchen Cryer
Barbara Olcott, Leonard Majzlin and Gretchen Cryer

Iris Rainer Dart, Stefanie Zadravec and Janis Purins
Iris Rainer Dart, Stefanie Zadravec and Janis Purins

Keelay Gipson
Keelay Gipson

Keelay Gipsons
Keelay Gipsons

Kate Lumpkin and Laura Brandel
Kate Lumpkin and Laura Brandel

Ashlie Atkinson, Morgan Gould, Anna O'Donoghue and Nicole Spiezio
Ashlie Atkinson, Morgan Gould, Anna O'Donoghue and Nicole Spiezio

Anna O'Donoghue, Ashlie Atkinson, Morgan Gould and Nicole Spiezio
Anna O'Donoghue, Ashlie Atkinson, Morgan Gould and Nicole Spiezio

Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!
Riti Sacheva, Morgan Gould, Sam Salmond, Deborah Yarchun, Oliver Houser, Eric Micha Holmes, Janine McGuire, Hunter Bird, Jeremy J. King, Arri Lawton Simon and Keelay Gipson

Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!
Riti Sacheva, Morgan Gould, Sam Salmond, Deborah Yarchun, Oliver Houser, Eric Micha Holmes, Janine McGuire, Hunter Bird, Jeremy J. King, Arri Lawton Simon and Keelay Gipson

Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!
Sheri Wilner, Morgan Gould, Deborah Taychun, Eric Micha Holmes, Sam Salmond, Oliver Houser, Janine McGuire, Hunter Bird, Arri Lawton Simon, Jeremy J. King, Keelay Gipson and Riti Sachdeva with Laurence O'Keefe, Michael Korie and Diana Son

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: NETWORK on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APOLOGIA
  • Photo Coverage: Stockard Channing and The Cast of APOLOGIA Take Their Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Preview HIT HER WITH THE SKATES
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of HIT HER WITH THE SKATES

