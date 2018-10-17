Photo Coverage: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Present New Works!

Last night, the 2017-2018 class of Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows presented excerpts of full length works at Playwrights Horizons at 7:00 PM. This presentation caps off a year spent working under the tutelage of Michael Korie (War Paint), Laurence O'Keefe (Heathers), Diana Son (Stop Kiss), and Sheri Wilner (Kingdom City).

Hosted by DGF Fellows alumni Deborah Zoe Laufer and Mark Sonnenblick, the event featured the work of the 2017-2018 class, including Keelay Gipson, the team of Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon, Morgan Gould, Riti Sachdeva, Oliver Houser, Sam Salmond, Jeremy J. King, Deborah Yarchun, and Eric Micha Holmes.

Directed by Laura Brandel with Music Direction by Josh Kight, the Presentation featured performances by Abubakr Ali, Ashlie Atkinson, Jen Blood, Jake Boyd, Jonathan Burke, Dyllon Burnside, Ansel Cohen, Kayley Anne Collins, Sonia Darmei Lopes, Sasha Diamond, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Elian, Michael French, Noah Hadland, Josh Kight, Arri Lawton Simon, Michael Linden, Jacob Morrell, Anna O'Donoghue, Joél Pérez, Preston Sadleir, Reema Sampat, Sharyone Sayegh, Michael Schantz, Jake Ezra Schwartz, Demone Seraphin, Omer Shaish, Hannah Slevin, Peter Smith, Nicole Spiezio, Shea Vaughan-Gabor, Kuhoo Verma, and Zoe Wilson.

The Presentation also served as a welcome event for a new class of Fellows: Zack Zadek, Benjamin Velez and Aryanna Garber, Zeniba Britt and Jay Adana, Melissa Li and Kit Yan, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Charles Gershman, Nambi E. Kelley, Mathilde Dratwa, and Rae Binstock.

The Fellows program is a selective, year-long opportunity for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters to develop full-length pieces. The program provides talented writers access to industry professionals, resources, and opportunities to help them hone their process and their unique voice. The Fellows program is highly sought after for its uniquely successful format of partnering playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process.

Former Fellows include Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, In Transit), Rajiv Joseph(Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Yee (King of the Yees), Max Vernon (K-Pop), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants) and many more.

For more information on the Fellows program, visit dgf.org/programs/#fellows

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

