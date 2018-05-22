Photo Coverage: Carolee Carmello and More Turn Out for Town Hall's BROADWAY BY THE YEAR

This week the third concert in this landmark 18th season of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year drew out some of Broadway's finest performers including Tony-nominee Carolee Carmello, Drama Desk nominee Cheryl Freeman, Luke Grooms (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Maxine Linehan (South Pacific), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Oakley Boycott (Bells Are Ringing), Joshua Israel (Annie). Check out photos from the even below!

The event included songs from 1956's My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, Lil Abner, Bells Are Ringing and Candide and 1975's The Wiz, Shenandoah, Chicago, A Chorus Line and more!

The final show will be on Monday, June 18 at 8pm (1988 & 2017). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation. Tickets are $50-$60 & can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. A group of Suffragists' ght for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



