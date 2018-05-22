Photo Coverage: Carolee Carmello and More Turn Out for Town Hall's BROADWAY BY THE YEAR

May. 22, 2018  

This week the third concert in this landmark 18th season of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year drew out some of Broadway's finest performers including Tony-nominee Carolee Carmello, Drama Desk nominee Cheryl Freeman, Luke Grooms (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Maxine Linehan (South Pacific), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Oakley Boycott (Bells Are Ringing), Joshua Israel (Annie). Check out photos from the even below!

The event included songs from 1956's My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, Lil Abner, Bells Are Ringing and Candide and 1975's The Wiz, Shenandoah, Chicago, A Chorus Line and more!

The final show will be on Monday, June 18 at 8pm (1988 & 2017). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation. Tickets are $50-$60 & can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. A group of Suffragists' ght for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Maxine Linehan

Maxine Linehan

Maxine Linehan

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts

Oakley Boycott

Oakley Boycott

Oakley Boycott

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Luke Grooms

Luke Grooms

Joshua Israel

Joshua Israel

Joshua Israel

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Cheryl Freeman

Cheryl Freeman

Cheryl Freeman

Cheryl Freeman

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts

Luke Grooms

Luke Grooms

Ross Patterson (Musical Director)

Douglas Ladnier

Carolee Carmello

Tonight's cast-Oakley Boycott, Lance Roberts, Joshua Israel, Carolee Carmello, Maxine Linehan, Cheryl Freeman, Kyle Selig, Luke Grooms and Douglas Ladnier

Joshua Israel, Lance Roberts, Douglas Ladnier, Luke Grooms, Kyle Selig and Scott Siegel

Joshua Israel, Lance Roberts, Douglas Ladnier, Luke Grooms, Kyle Selig and Scott Siegel

Douglas Ladnier Carolee Carmello, Joshua Israel, Lance Roberts, Maxine Linehan, Scott Siegel, Luke Grooms, Oakley Boycott, Cheryl Freeman and Kyle Selig

Douglas Ladnier Carolee Carmello, Joshua Israel, Lance Roberts, Maxine Linehan, Scott Siegel, Luke Grooms, Oakley Boycott, Cheryl Freeman and Kyle Selig

Cheryl Freeman, Carolee Carmello, Maxine Linehan and Oakley Boycott

Cheryl Freeman, Carolee Carmello, Maxine Linehan and Oakley Boycott

Scott Siegel joins Cheryl Freeman, Carolee Carmello, Maxine Linehan and Oakley Boycott

Scott Siegel joins Cheryl Freeman, Carolee Carmello, Maxine Linehan and Oakley Boycott

Lance Roberts, Carolee Carmello and Luke Grooms

Lance Roberts, Carolee Carmello and Luke Grooms

Cheryl Freeman

Cheryl Freeman

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier and Kyle Selig

Douglas Ladnier and Lance Roberts

Douglas Ladnier and Oakley Boycott

Douglas Ladnier and Oakley Boycott

Douglas Ladnier and Luke Grooms

Oakley Boycott

