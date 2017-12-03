Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Dec. 3, 2017  

Back by popular demand after several sold out engagements! New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. The 2016 premiere of this show at Feinstein's/ 54 Below marked these two leading ladies' first performance together in NYC in nearly nine years. Powerhouse performances, reminiscing, and memory make it an unforgettable evening. And if you saw Unattached last time... expect some new surprises!

The pair has kicked off their concert series and BroadwayWorld was there to give you the inside look. Check out the photos below!

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more.

It will be a concert to remember.

$65-$85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum. http://54below.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Welcome to UNATTACHED! Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner at Feinstein's/54 Below

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Fischer (Music Director and Piano), Brian Hamm (Bass) and Michael Croiter (Drums)

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Fischer, Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alice Ripley

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley with the band-Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm

Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley with the band-Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm


Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

  • Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Scott Siegel Presents BROADWAY UNPLUGGED
  • Photo Coverage: No Wasted Talent Here! A BRONX TALE Celebrates One Year on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: LEGS DIAMOND 30th Anniversary Concert Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's ANNIE Celebrate Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ANNIE at Paper Mill Take Opening Night Bows

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com