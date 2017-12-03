Photo Coverage: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNNATACHED! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Back by popular demand after several sold out engagements! New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. The 2016 premiere of this show at Feinstein's/ 54 Below marked these two leading ladies' first performance together in NYC in nearly nine years. Powerhouse performances, reminiscing, and memory make it an unforgettable evening. And if you saw Unattached last time... expect some new surprises!

The pair has kicked off their concert series and BroadwayWorld was there to give you the inside look. Check out the photos below!

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more.

It will be a concert to remember.

$65-$85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum. http://54below.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Welcome to UNATTACHED! Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner at Feinstein's/54 Below



John Fischer (Music Director and Piano), Brian Hamm (Bass) and Michael Croiter (Drums)



Alice Ripley



Emily Skinner



John Fischer, Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley



Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm



Michael Croiter, John Fischer and Brian Hamm



