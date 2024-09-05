Photo: AGATHA ALL ALONG Poster Inspired by THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvel has released new posters for Agatha All Along, inspired by different movies or series, such as Monster House and True Detective. One such poster honors The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness taking on the iconic pose of Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry in the classic musical. Take a look at the poster below!

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

The witches' coven is led by Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, along with Broadway alum Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza. They are joined by Joe Locke, who recently starred as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

Agatha All Along, which features new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic 1975 musical movie based on the stage show. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The movie has gained a cult status, with screenings of the film occurring all over the world every year around Halloween. Take a look at the original poster below.