Phillipa Soo Will Release a Picture Book Inspired By Childhood Experiences

The book will be released on April 4, 2024 and is available to pre-order now.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Phillipa Soo Will Release a Picture Book Inspired By Childhood Experiences Phillipa Soo has written a children's book! The Broadway actress, best known for starring as Eliza in Hamilton, is teaming up with her sister-in-law Maris Pasquale Doran and acclaimed illustrator Qin Leng to created this story, said to be inspired by Soo's childhood experiences.

According to Barnes & Noble, Piper Chen Sings is an empowering story about a girl who turns her performance jitters into confidence when faced with singing a solo at her school concert.

"Piper Chen loves nothing more than to sing. She sings to the sun, and she sings to the moon. She sings to her stuffed animals and with the birds outside her window. So, when her music teacher asks if Piper would like to sing a solo in her school’s Spring Sing, all she can say is “yes!” But as practice continues, doubt and worry creep in and Piper’s confidence wavers. She feels like butterflies are having a dance party in her belly. At home, Piper finds Nai Nai, her grandmother, at the piano. They’ve always shared a love of music, and Piper knows if anyone can help her through the unsettling feeling in her stomach and to shine her brightest at the Spring Concert, it’s Nai Nai."

Piper Chen Sings will be released on April 4, 2024.

Pre-order the book on Barnes & Noble here.



