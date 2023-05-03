Peri Mauer's HOLDING TOGETHER For Cello, Tuba, & Piano To Premiere May 7

Composer and Cellist Peri Mauer will be playing cello with her new composition Holding Together for cello, tuba, & piano, with Jay Rozen, tuba, and Jai Jeffryes, piano, in Composers Concordance 11th Annual Festival "What's in a Name?: Name Bands and Nicknames".

The piece is based on the name of a folk/rock group Peri Mauer played with as a teenager, the group name derived from the iChing. They could be heard playing at Gerdes Folk City (see photo below), Kettle of Fish, Cafe Feenjon, Gaslight Cafe in Greenwich Village, NYC and Joyous Lake, Sled Hill, Elephant Cafe, Woodstock Playhouse, Sled Hill in Woodstock, NY, Based on the "feel" of the original group, this piece will present all new material, including an improvisational section playing off of the Holding Together iChing hexagram.

PERI MAUER has composed works for solo instruments, chamber music ensembles, orchestra, and theater. Her music has been featured in concerts presented by Quintet of the Americas, Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Bard College, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, Maine, New York Composers Circle, Access Contemporary Music, Sound of Silent Film Festival in Chicago, Ill., Collide-O-Scope Music, Music with a View at the Flea Theater for which she also served as conductor and cellist, Great Noise Ensemble, NYU Contemporary Music Ensemble, Composers Concordance, National Feng-Hsin Senior High School in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, among many others. She is honored to receive high praise from New York Classical Review for her recently composed orchestral work Woman on a Journey premiered by New York Repertory Orchestra, calling it a "gorgeous, moving, imaginative, finely shaped piece."

She is a recipient of multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants from New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, National Federation of Music Clubs, Composers Guild of Utah, and orchestral commissions from New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's ASCAP award-winning WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program.

Also a professional cellist, Ms. Mauer has performed with American Symphony Orchestra, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, New York Chamber Players Orchestra, The Chelsea Symphony, etc., and can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning Amazon Prime TV series Mozart in the Jungle. A native New Yorker born and raised in the Bronx, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (the "Fame" school), and holds degrees from Bard College and Manhattan School of Music. http://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer.