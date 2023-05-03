Peri Mauer's HOLDING TOGETHER For Cello, Tuba, & Piano To Premiere May 7

The piece is based on the name of a folk/rock group Peri Mauer played with as a teenager, the group name derived from the iChing.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards Photo 2 SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 4 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY

Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY SHOW

Composer and Cellist Peri Mauer will be playing cello with her new composition Holding Together for cello, tuba, & piano, with Jay Rozen, tuba, and Jai Jeffryes, piano, in Composers Concordance 11th Annual Festival "What's in a Name?: Name Bands and Nicknames".

The piece is based on the name of a folk/rock group Peri Mauer played with as a teenager, the group name derived from the iChing. They could be heard playing at Gerdes Folk City (see photo below), Kettle of Fish, Cafe Feenjon, Gaslight Cafe in Greenwich Village, NYC and Joyous Lake, Sled Hill, Elephant Cafe, Woodstock Playhouse, Sled Hill in Woodstock, NY, Based on the "feel" of the original group, this piece will present all new material, including an improvisational section playing off of the Holding Together iChing hexagram.

PERI MAUER has composed works for solo instruments, chamber music ensembles, orchestra, and theater. Her music has been featured in concerts presented by Quintet of the Americas, Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Bard College, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, Maine, New York Composers Circle, Access Contemporary Music, Sound of Silent Film Festival in Chicago, Ill., Collide-O-Scope Music, Music with a View at the Flea Theater for which she also served as conductor and cellist, Great Noise Ensemble, NYU Contemporary Music Ensemble, Composers Concordance, National Feng-Hsin Senior High School in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, among many others. She is honored to receive high praise from New York Classical Review for her recently composed orchestral work Woman on a Journey premiered by New York Repertory Orchestra, calling it a "gorgeous, moving, imaginative, finely shaped piece."

She is a recipient of multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants from New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, National Federation of Music Clubs, Composers Guild of Utah, and orchestral commissions from New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's ASCAP award-winning WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program.

Also a professional cellist, Ms. Mauer has performed with American Symphony Orchestra, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, New York Chamber Players Orchestra, The Chelsea Symphony, etc., and can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning Amazon Prime TV series Mozart in the Jungle. A native New Yorker born and raised in the Bronx, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (the "Fame" school), and holds degrees from Bard College and Manhattan School of Music. http://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18 Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.

Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94 Photo
Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.

Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Photo
Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season

In this video, watch as Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the Some Like It Hot score and tease what's to come at their upcoming show at 54 Below, Some Like It Cut- Trunk Songs from Some Like It Hot.

Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale Photo
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 5/4: THE WHO'S TOMMY in Chicago, Plus a Message From Casey Nicholaw!Wake Up With BWW 5/4: THE WHO'S TOMMY in Chicago, Plus a Message From Casey Nicholaw!
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18
Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94
Justin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New YorkJustin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New York

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU